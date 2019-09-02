Pet Pop-up weekend market at Tampines Hub on Sept. 8, 2019 has doggos, treats & adoption drive

Pet lovers and pet owners, a pet pop-up market is happening on Sept. 8, 2019.

Variety of pet merch

Pet Pop-up, the first travelling weekend market in Singapore, will be stationing itself in the east for the first instalment.

The market will feature a wide range of pet merchandise from international brands, with discounts of up to 80 percent off on these items.

Pet owners can check out various brands of pet food such as Wellness Pet Food, Stella & Chewy’s and Nurture Pro, as well as other products like pet treats and accessories from Hagen Dogit and Catit, INABA Ciao and Whimzees.

The pop-up market will also include a flea market segment, named the Pet Parent Flea.

Here, pet owners can book a space for S$20 to sell pre-loved pet merchandise.

There are currently still slots available for this segment.

Those interested in booking a slot can do so here.

The organisers of the event, Furflr, previously organised the Singapore Cat Festival in July earlier this year.

Adoption drive

The Pet Pop-Up will also include an adoption drive hosted by Save Our Singapore Dogs (SOSD), an animal welfare organisation that works to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abandoned dogs.

There will be 30 dogs looking for their forever homes.

Here are some of the very adorable doggos available for adoption.

Date: Sept. 8, 2019

Address: Tennis Courts, Arena @ Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523

Time: 10am – 5pm