fbpx

Back

Vending machines sell pet food, toys & collars under Bedok, Tampines HDB blocks

Buy emergency treats for kitties.

Mandy How | September 20, 10:44 am

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Passers-by who desperately need a cat’s love can now turn to a vending machine for help.

Located at one of the HDB blocks in Bedok, one can find cat and dog food, toys, and even collars in the machine.

Photo by Rachel Foo/Facebook

The exact address is Blk 105 Bedok North Avenue 4.

The pet merchandise dispenser was first spotted by Rachel Foo, a member of Facebook group Sayang Our Community Cats.

Photo by Rachel Foo/Facebook

Prices for food range from S$0.80 to S$5, while toys and collars cost anywhere from S$0.50 to S$10.

Photo by Rachel Foo/Facebook

Foo bought a treat for a nearby community cat.

According to the post’s commenters, similar vending machines can also be found at Tampines, as well as Bukit Batok.

Other products on sale

The display on the machine indicates it is by a company called Our Store, which also sells a variety of other products in vending machines.

This includes (human) canned food and sauces, instant noodles, snacks, spices and dried goods, and toiletries/ first aid items.

Photo via Our Store
Photo via Our Store

Cool.

Top image by Rachel Foo on Facebook 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man, 23, jailed 5 years & 3 months for using counterfeit S$50 notes to buy food

He was unemployed at the time of his offence.

September 20, 03:22 am

Woman, 78, dies from organ failure 1 week after knee replacement surgery at Mt. Elizabeth Hospital

The patient's death was preventable, unintentionally caused by a string of human errors.

September 20, 03:05 am

Record number of Chinese tourists flock to S'pore as they avoid going to Hong Kong

Making a statement by skipping protest-ridden Hong Kong.

September 20, 02:29 am

Taxi driver, 72, fatally hit woman, 66, in Queensway after he blacked out as tumour in his liver ruptured

When the driver regained consciousness, he did not know a collision had occurred.

September 19, 11:46 pm

Indonesia to make non-marital consensual sex a criminal offence, applies to foreigners too

The penalty is a jail term of up to a year.

September 19, 11:29 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close