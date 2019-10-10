Vending machines sell pet food, toys & collars under Bedok, Tampines HDB blocks

Passers-by who desperately need a cat’s love can now turn to a vending machine for help.

Located at one of the HDB blocks in Bedok, one can find cat and dog food, toys, and even collars in the machine.

The exact address is Blk 105 Bedok North Avenue 4.

The pet merchandise dispenser was first spotted by Rachel Foo, a member of Facebook group Sayang Our Community Cats.

Prices for food range from S$0.80 to S$5, while toys and collars cost anywhere from S$0.50 to S$10.

Foo bought a treat for a nearby community cat.

According to the post’s commenters, similar vending machines can also be found at Tampines, as well as Bukit Batok.

Other products on sale

The display on the machine indicates it is by a company called Our Store, which also sells a variety of other products in vending machines.

This includes (human) canned food and sauces, instant noodles, snacks, spices and dried goods, and toiletries/ first aid items.

Cool.

Top image by Rachel Foo on Facebook