Woman finds cash left behind in Tampines OCBC ATM, posts on Facebook she is returning it to bank

A woman in Singapore is looking for the owner of some abandoned cash.

The woman who found the cash, Sammi Siek, put up a post to the 新山吹水站 Facebook group on Sep. 20 in hopes of finding the money’s owner.

According to her profile, Siek is from Sarawak, Malaysia, but lives in Singapore.

“If you are the owner, please do not worry”

The post has since garnered more than 700 shares and 400 comments.

Here’s a translation of the text, which was in Chinese.

“To the unknown girl, I don’t know if you will see the post. Around 9:45am, at the OCBC ATM in Tampines Bus Interchange, you withdrew some cash but did not take it. I was anxious and called after you while retrieving the cash, but you walked away and did not turn back. I chased after you, but could not identity you among the sea of humans. I just called the bank’s hotline to inform them. I will be bringing your money to the Tampines branch of OCBC after work tonight. If you are the owner, please do not worry. The hotline personnel said that will transfer the money to you as soon as they have made verification. Her hashtags read, “Really sorry, I shouldn’t have taken the cash in my moment of anxiousness” and “Because the bank only opens at 11am, I couldn’t wait, so I’ll deliver the cash tonight”.

Reactions

In response to the post, many users praised Siek for her honesty.

“You’re the best. Kindness begets kindness.”

“A big thumbs up for you”

“A kind-hearted person, worthy of praise.”

However, more than one cynic in the crowd made comments similar to the following:

“If it were me I would do the same. I can’t take the money anyway.”

Top image via Sammi Siek on Facebook