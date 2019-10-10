Ex-owner of NUS The Deck’s Yong Tau Foo & Laksa stall has passed away on Sep. 22

The former owner of the famous Yong Tau Foo & Laksa stall serving students and faculty in the National University of Singapore for decades has passed away.

This sad news was revealed in a Facebook post on Sep. 22, 2019, by the NUS Student’s Arts and Social Sciences Club (FASS Club).

The late owner, affectionately known as Madam Ng, worked at the stall for 21 years from 1997 to 2018.

She was a familiar face at The Deck, which is the canteen of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences in NUS.

According to the post, Mdm Ng passed away peacefully on Sep. 22, 2019.

The stall will be closed from Sep. 22 to 27.

Serving NUS community for over 20 years

Students remember Mdm Ng as a warm stall owner.

Her yong tau foo and laksa were comfort food for the students, so much so that NUS alumni would return to partake of it again.

That particular stall was also popular beyond the NUS community.

It will frequently see two long queues: One for picking out the food pieces, and the other to wait for the food to be ready.

Mdm Ng recently retired in 2018.

She handed over her stall to her daughter.

Wake details

For those who wish to pay their last respects to Mdm Ng, the wake will be held at Blk 211, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

You can drop by from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25 morning.

The procession will set off for Mandai Crematorium at 10am on Sep. 25.

Top photo collage from NUS FASS Club’s Facebook and @sarahalleyn