fbpx

Back

Ex-owner of NUS The Deck’s Yong Tau Foo & Laksa stall has passed away on Sep. 22

Thank you, auntie. :'(

Zhangxin Zheng | September 23, 12:15 am

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

The former owner of the famous Yong Tau Foo & Laksa stall serving students and faculty in the National University of Singapore for decades has passed away.

This sad news was revealed in a Facebook post on Sep. 22, 2019, by the NUS Student’s Arts and Social Sciences Club (FASS Club).

The late owner, affectionately known as Madam Ng, worked at the stall for 21 years from 1997 to 2018.

She was a familiar face at The Deck, which is the canteen of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences in NUS.

According to the post, Mdm Ng passed away peacefully on Sep. 22, 2019.

The stall will be closed from Sep. 22 to 27.

Serving NUS community for over 20 years

Students remember Mdm Ng as a warm stall owner.

Her yong tau foo and laksa were comfort food for the students, so much so that NUS alumni would return to partake of it again.

That particular stall was also popular beyond the NUS community.

It will frequently see two long queues: One for picking out the food pieces, and the other to wait for the food to be ready.

Screenshot from Campus Hunter via Toggle.
Screenshot from Campus Hunter via Toggle.

Mdm Ng recently retired in 2018.

She handed over her stall to her daughter.

Wake details

For those who wish to pay their last respects to Mdm Ng, the wake will be held at Blk 211, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

You can drop by from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25 morning.

The procession will set off for Mandai Crematorium at 10am on Sep. 25.

Top photo collage from NUS FASS Club’s Facebook and @sarahalleyn

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Elderly cyclist, 65, in critical condition after colliding with e-scooter rider, 20, in Bedok North

Ride responsibly.

September 22, 10:24 pm

Up to 50% discount at VivoCity Candylicious sale

Great time to stock up candies!

September 22, 09:17 pm

Feed, walk & chill with polite-looking alpacas at Alpaca World in Korea

Cute, friendly-looking alpacas get ready for S'poreans.

September 22, 05:46 pm

Haze in S'pore worsens on Sep. 22, 1h PM 2.5 hit mid-section 'elevated' levels in S'pore at 3pm

Hais, haze.

September 22, 05:15 pm

New MPH bookstore opens at SingPost Centre in Nov. 2019

Can't wait.

September 22, 04:41 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close