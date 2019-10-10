fbpx

Back

Poor visibility & burning smell are not necessarily good indicators of PSI levels

Now you know.

Fasiha Nazren | September 22, 03:49 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

The 24-hour PSI as of 2pm on Sep. 22 was in the Unhealthy range while the 1-hour PM2.5 reading was one the Elevated range.

24-hour PSI. Via NEA.
1-hour PM2.5 via NEA.

And it doesn’t seem to let up thanks to several hotspots in Indonesia. A total of 755 hotspots were detected just yesterday (Sep. 21).

Haze back with a vengeance in S’pore on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

More smoke sighted = higher PSI?

To some, the haze may appear worse than the PSI indicates.

One question many would probably pose: How can such a smog be just “borderline unhealthy” in the PSI range?

Photo by Julia Yeo

Water-bound particles can cause low visibility

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), poor visibility doesn’t mean the air is more polluted.

The amount of water vapour in the air is a significant factor in visibility.

Water droplets scatter light, thus, resulting in lower visibility.

In addition to that, some air pollutant particles also attract water molecules, resulting in larger particles that scatter more light.

These particles, in turn, cause poor visibility to go on for a longer period.

What this means is that high humidity and rain, on top of the smoke from the haze, can cause the visibility to be much lower.

Burning smell =/= higher PSI

Another factor that people associate with haze is a strong, burning smell.

However, this again isn’t necessarily an indicator of an increase in the PSI reading.

According to NEA, transboundary haze affecting Singapore mainly arises from forest and peat fires in the region.

Apart from generating smoke particles, the vegetation and peatland fires also generate a complex mixture of gases which can cause the burning smell.

You can read more here.

A haze expert explains what causes the haze and how you can do your part to fight it:

Top image by Julia Yeo.

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean man does autopsy on sardine epok epok to reveal it's 70% onions & 30% sardines

He embarked on his fact-finding mission as he cannot stand onions.

September 22, 02:44 pm

I gave my neighbours free mangoes because kampung spirit, but some thought it was weird

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 22, 02:11 pm

S'porean woman allegedly claims professional photos as her own to promote travel & diving business

She said: 'Earth doesn't belong to us, so any photos taken by anyone also doesn't belong to anyone'.

September 22, 01:46 pm

Hougang provision shop sells rice, nuts & biscuits without packaging, is OG zero-waste store

Hidden gem in the neighbourhood.

September 22, 12:04 pm

Matchmaking Shabu Shabu outlet opens in Johor Bahru. Set meals priced from S$7.30.

Good for the gram and Tik Tok too.

September 22, 11:05 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close