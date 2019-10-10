N95 masks sold out at some retail stores in S’pore

As air quality worsened on Saturday, Sep. 14, N95 masks were reportedly sold out at some retail stores.

Sufficient stockpiles of N95 masks

In response to that, the National Environment Agency (NEA) provided an update on Facebook that the agency and the health ministry are aware of this development.

The authorities also assured the public that there are sufficient stocks of N95 masks in the warehouses and government stockpiles.

Retail stores will be restocked progressively from Sep. 15.

Haze conditions may worsen

Earlier on Sep. 14, NEA also announced that haze conditions will persist should the prevailing winds continue to blow the dense haze from Indonesia.

The number of hotspots in Riau, Jambi and South Sumatra have increased since Sep. 14 as compared to Friday, Sep. 13.

If the haze situation in Indonesia does not improve, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) level in Singapore may enter the Unhealthy range of 150.

Singapore ready to deploy firefighting assistance

On Sep. 14, Minister of Environment and Water Resources, Masagos Zulkifli, wrote that Singapore has offered technical firefighting assistance to Indonesia and is on standby to help suppress the forest fires if Indonesia makes a request.

NEA is also monitoring the haze situation closely, Masagos added.

Here’s what he wrote in the post:

The return of the haze is a reminder of the seriousness of the problem, which has affected the ASEAN region for years. It both pollutes the air we breathe and emits greenhouse gases that cause climate change. This is why there is need for stronger resolve and cooperation amongst ASEAN countries and stakeholders, in order to achieve our vision of a haze-free ASEAN by 2020. As always, we stand ready to help suppress the fires on the ground. Singapore has offered technical firefighting assistance to Indonesia and is prepared to deploy them if requested by Indonesia. Within the region, Singapore works closely with other ASEAN Member States to monitor hotspot activities to support measures to reduce forest fires. The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), which Singapore hosts, shares meteorological and hotspots forecasts with ASEAN Member States. National Environment Agency (NEA) is monitoring the haze situation closely and will continue to provide the public with health advisories and timely updates on the air quality in Singapore.

Top photo from Facebook via Says