fbpx

Back

Man spots mustard-looking liquid on shorts & puts it in mouth, turns out to be baby poop

Nasty.

Fasiha Nazren | September 15, 12:10 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

A lot of us are guilty of eating food that has dropped on the table, floor or an article of clothing.

Most times, it’s harmless because you know, the five-second rule.

But for one Mar Draco Mizzle, it turned out to be shit. Literally.

Subway meal

On Sep. 11, the Florida man was having a Subway sandwich with his fiancée, who was carrying their baby son.

As she had to attend to something, Mar held their son on his lap for a while.

Once his fiancée returned, he passed the baby back to her.

That’s when he noticed a suspicious-looking yellow stain on his shorts.

Not mustard

Thinking he had spilt some mustard sauce from his sandwich, he went ahead to scoop it up with his finger and licked it off.

However, it tasted nothing like mustard.

It was, in fact, some poop that came out from his diaper.

Yikes.

You can see his full post here:

Top image from Mar Draco Mizzle

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

LKY didn't predict Trump, Brexit or US-China trade war. But here's how he may have dealt with it.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 15, 08:08 am

Girl, 14, allegedly killed by explosion caused by DIY popcorn maker crafted by following Ms Yeah cooking tutorial

Tragic.

September 15, 04:48 am

1-hour PM2.5 reading the one to monitor during haze periods, explained

How to read the haze.

September 15, 04:32 am

PSI in S'pore exceeds 100 for 1st time in 3 years

Worst in the west.

September 15, 03:48 am

N95 masks sold out at some retail stores in S'pore

Every household stockpiling N95 masks now.

September 15, 03:18 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close