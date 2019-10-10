Man spots mustard-looking liquid on shorts & puts it in mouth, turns out to be baby poop

A lot of us are guilty of eating food that has dropped on the table, floor or an article of clothing.

Most times, it’s harmless because you know, the five-second rule.

But for one Mar Draco Mizzle, it turned out to be shit. Literally.

Subway meal

On Sep. 11, the Florida man was having a Subway sandwich with his fiancée, who was carrying their baby son.

As she had to attend to something, Mar held their son on his lap for a while.

Once his fiancée returned, he passed the baby back to her.

That’s when he noticed a suspicious-looking yellow stain on his shorts.

Not mustard

Thinking he had spilt some mustard sauce from his sandwich, he went ahead to scoop it up with his finger and licked it off.

However, it tasted nothing like mustard.

It was, in fact, some poop that came out from his diaper.

Yikes.

You can see his full post here:

