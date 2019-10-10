fbpx

Back

Muis refutes allegation that its officers ‘reluctant to help’ family seeking assistance

No evidence to back up allegation.

Sulaiman Daud | September 14, 05:32 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Officers from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) do not turn away people seeking financial aid, despite online claims to the contrary.

A Facebook group, MUIS – Muslims Underrepresented in Singapore, shared a post on Sep. 12 that made the following allegations:

  • A Malay Muslim couple faced financial difficulties, with the father getting retrenched.
  • The couple have three kids, but the father had trouble finding another job.
  • They approached Muis for help, but were turned away as Muis “does not do direct applications”.
  • They then went to a mosque to ask for help, but were turned down because they lived too far away.
  • They went to another mosque, but face difficulties in getting prompt help.
  • A person at the second mosque made sarcastic remarks to the family, saying they should not have so many children if they didn’t have money.

Post had over 700 shares on Facebook

The post also made general allegations about Muis, such as them having huge financial reserves but are unwilling to help the needy, and that Malay Muslim families found it easier to seek help from Buddhist or Christian organisations.

The post was also shared on the group’s Facebook page, which garnered over 750 shares as of Sep. 14.

Muis officers work with mosques to help needy applicants

In response to a query from Mothership.sg, Muis said applications for financial assistance are made at mosques to make it easier for the applicants, as these locations are in close proximity to their homes.

However, Muis officers will not turn away people looking for help.

Instead, their particulars will be noted and the Social Development Officer (SDO) will contact the mosque.

The officer will also ascertain if the applicant requires emergency assistance, and if necessary, will provide them with a small sum to tide them over while the applicant waits for assistance from the mosque.

Muis added: “There have been cases where applications are delayed due to incomplete submissions. There have also been cases where applicants do not turn up at the mosque.”

“SDOs will try to contact the applicant based on the details furnished when they walk in to Muis for a period of up to three months, after which they will close the case.”

Muis disburses over S$1.1 million to needy households every month

On average, Muis disburses S$1.1 million to about 4,300 zakat beneficiary households every month.

In the past 12 months, Muis has disbursed more than S$16 million in direct zakat financial assistance.

Muis will also help applicants to apply for national financial assistance schemes that they may not be aware of.

Facebook group should provide evidence

As for the claims made by the Facebook group, Muis said it will contact them directly to verify if they are accurate:

“Muis has not been able to verify the case mentioned in the posting by the Facebook page Muslims Underrepresented in Singapore.

We are reaching out to them to ask them for specifics, if they have, so that we can assist the family mentioned.”

Top image from Muis’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man allegedly bites into screw while eating Garrett Popcorn from Raffles City outlet

The incident occurred more than a month ago.

September 14, 04:43 pm

Motivation guru Adam Khoo makes joke, gets criticised, doubles down, reflects, becomes better, might be feminist now

What a journey.

September 14, 03:12 pm

Haze back with a vengeance in S'pore on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Haze is back.

September 14, 02:45 pm

Indian man, 32, disguised as 81-year-old to board plane with fake passport from India to New York

Looks convincing in photos but not in real life.

September 14, 02:14 pm

Thailand might allow each household to grow 6 marijuana plants for legal sale

Passing the bill is one party's top priority.

September 14, 01:40 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close