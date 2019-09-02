S’poreans question if students exempt from PSLE Mother Tongue exams will be disadvantaged by new scoring system

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has a new PSLE scoring system, called the Achievement Levels (AL).

The AL scoring system, which will replace the old T-score grading in 2021, allows the student to concentrate on him or her own individual performance.

Will new scoring system disadvantage exempted students?

Students who are exempted from Mother Tongue exams at the PSLE level will be assigned one of the lowest three grades, AL6, AL7 or AL8 for the purposes of competing with other students for a secondary school posting.

This prompted some negative reactions. Twitter user @asUpergrl criticised the move as “ableism”.

She contended that since exemptions from the Mother Tongue exams are assumed to be given to students with learning disabilities, the lower grade will be computed into their total score and drag down the total.

I want the world to know that this is happening in singapore right now. They have decided that students who are exempted from a second language (mother tongue language), an exemption that is only given to students with learning disabilities will now be penalised during the — asUpergirl (@asUpergrl) September 2, 2019

Commenters on CNA and Straits Times‘ Facebook pages had their say:

Former Online Citizen founder Andrew Loh criticised the move on his Facebook page, and even questioned the necessity of learning Mother Tongue in the first place.

MOE: How to compare students with three scores vs students with four

According to Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah, who addressed questions on this matter in Parliament on Sept. 2, about 4.5 per cent of students are exempted from Mother Tongue each year.

This group includes students with Special Education Needs (SEN), but not entirely — for example, students returning to Singapore after spending a long time overseas are also exempt.

This means they have three scores on their result slip — English, Maths and Science — as compared to their peers who have four scores (with Mother Tongue). Said Indranee:

“The question then, is how to use their scores for posting to the next course of study, given that the vast majority of their peers have a score summed up from all four subjects.”

MOE: Striking a balance

Indranee said:

“For purposes of deriving AL scores, he was exempted from MTL, so no assessment of his standards took place and he has no score. But for the purposes of secondary school posting, he needs to be compared with other applicants and so we will assign him an MTL score by referencing his peers. We can and must strike a balance between competition among students and self-mastery, but realistically we cannot remove competition totally, and it is also not a reflection of the real life that we are preparing students for.”

Indranee added that it was “not feasible” to delay the change in the scoring system, or to otherwise implement an alternative for students with Special Education Needs (SEN).

However, she said that simulations have shown that the proportion of such students exempted from Mother Tongue exams admitted to Express under the AL system will be similar to the proportion of admissions under the T-score system.

