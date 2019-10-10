fbpx

Volunteers collect & deliver excess mooncakes to migrant workers in S’pore

Don't waste those mooncakes.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 14, 08:07 pm

A typical full-sized mooncake is more than 700 calories.

So, if you would rather save the quota for bubble tea, you don’t have to throw away the excess mooncakes.

Donate mooncakes to migrant workers

For those who have too much to eat this mid-autumn festival, a group of volunteers behind ItsRainingRaincoats, an initiative that helps migrant workers in Singapore, will be happy to receive excess mooncakes from you.

The migrant workers who toil laboriously every day will enjoy these pastries and put the extra calories to good use at work.

Volunteers have already passed some mooncakes to the migrant workers and the collection drive is still ongoing.

Besides mooncakes, the initiative also accepts other unopened and unexpired food items, as well as essentials such as backpacks, umbrellas, water bottles, men’s clothing, shoes, and powerbanks.

There are volunteers whom you can contact and drop off the items with at different parts of Singapore.

Do let the volunteers know if the mooncakes are halal when you drop them off.

If you are keen to contribute, you can find out more here.

