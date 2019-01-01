MND: Construction quality of Chinese property developers comparable to local developers

Chinese developers have not caused problems in property development, as their bidding behaviour and construction quality score is similar to that of other developers, both local and foreign.

This was the gist of the written reply given by Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong to Workers’ Party NCMP Daniel Goh in Parliament on September 2.

Advertisement

Goh asked if the surge of Chinese developers in the residential property market in the past five years had resulted in problems in property speculation, over-pricing of land sales and poor construction quality.

Surge in property prices from 2017-2018 was not just due to Chinese developers

Wong noted that from the second half of 2017 to the first half of 2018, there was a brief surge in property prices as market sentiments improved.

Both local and foreign developers were bidding more aggressively for land.

In the case of Chinese developers, they accounted for less than 10 per cent of the private residential sites sold via the Government Land Sales programme and en-bloc sales during this period.

Additionally, in terms of price, the winning bids by Chinese developers were comparable to those of other developers.

Construction quality score comparable to national average

As for construction quality, MND stated that the average Construction Quality Assessment System (CONQUAS) score for projects by Chinese was comparable to the national average.

CONQUAS is a measure administered by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to assess the quality of building projects, first introduced in 1989.

Wong added that the average CONQUAS score for private residential projects has been increasing over the years, and that it has remained high over the past five years.

Advertisement

Top image by Mike Enerio via Unsplash