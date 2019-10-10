Migrant worker dashes across Toh Guan Rd to help put out fire in truck
Put out the fire like no big deal.
Migrant workers are often the unsung heroes of our community.
Besides their exercise in nation building (quite literally), these workers extend a helping hand in our everyday lives, too.
Take these incidents for example.
Foreign construction workers step up to help girl clean up spilled coffee on MRT train
Extremely helpful foreign workers move stone block to help S’pore lady retrieve dropped keys
Migrant workers help S’porean cyclist who was ignored by other park-users after accident
And another online video has surfaced, in which a migrant worker earned praise for his quick-thinking.
Saved the day
A 33-second clip posted to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff on Sep. 16, 2019 has since racked up over 450 shares and 700 likes in two days.
The video was apparently filmed along Toh Guan Road, right outside Toh Guan Center, where a large truck was parked at the side of the road.
The driver’s side door is open, and in the truck’s cabin, a fire is blazing.
It is unclear how the fire started.
A migrant worker can then be seen dashing over from the opposite side of the road with a bucket in hand.
According to the caption by All Singapore Stuff, the worker had reportedly seen the truck catch fire, before deciding to lend a helping hand.
Another man standing by the truck, possibly also a worker, prompts him to action.
In one swift move, the man throws the water and puts out the fire.
As if it was no big deal, he then crosses back to the other side of the road.
You can watch the full clip here.
Much praise from people online
Many online praised the migrant worker for his quick-thinking and selflessness.
While others said suggested an award or a pay raise for the man.
Nice.
Top photo from All Singapore Stuff / FB
