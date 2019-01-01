fbpx

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warns EU of the danger of a ‘S’pore-style’ UK

The EU has regulations on taxation and workers' rights that the UK may discard.

Sulaiman Daud | September 12, 04:11 pm

The Conservative Party in the UK would like to model the country after Singapore, or at least, their idea of what Singapore is, once Brexit has taken place.

But this might pose a threat to the European Union (EU) if the UK decides to discard the EU’s regulations on trade, industry, workers’ rights, and the environment.

“Buccaneering Britain”

Speaking in the Bundestag (German parliament) on Sep. 11,  Chancellor Angela Merkel highlighted that Britain seemed willing to leave the EU without an agreed deal on trade and regulations, and that Europe needed to be prepared for this.

She, of course, did not use the words “Singapore” or “Singapore-style”, but these terms have come to represent a pseudo-vision of what a Britain not shackled to EU regulation can be like.

How The Guardian reported it on Sep. 11, 2019

According to The Guardian, Merkel added that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously spoke of his desire to build a “buccaneering Britain”.

This is seen as his indication to transform the country into a low-tax, low-regulation state, much like Singapore, at least superficially — or whatever kind of jaundiced view politicians in the UK have of Singapore.

David Frost, Johnson’s envoy to the EU, also outlined a plan whereby the UK would make a “clean break” from EU regulations — even if it makes negotiating a new trade deal more difficult.

UK as Singapore? Not so easy.

Some British politicians like to hold up Singapore as an example of what the UK can be after Brexit.

Earlier in January 2019, then-Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt touted Singapore as a role model for its former colonial master.

But Singaporeans are used to certain policies, such as forced savings, the state as the largest provider of housing, and non-interventionist trade unions, that may be alien to the UK.

It remains to be seen if the UK is willing to make the changes necessary for it to truly become a “Singapore-on-Thames”.

Top image from Boris Johnson and Radars Info Burkina’s Facebook pages.

