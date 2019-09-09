S’pore actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo charged for hurling vulgarities at police & SMRT staff

Local actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo was charged in court on September 9, 2019.

Hurling vulgarities at three different people

Yeo allegedly hurled vulgarities at three different people, on three different occasions.

According to court documents, the 33-year-old had used “indecent and insulting communication” on an SMRT assistant station manager.

She had reportedly used vulgar language and made an obscene hand gesture at a male staff, The Straits Times reported.

This took place at Bishan MRT station at around 9:30pm on November 21, 2018.

In a second incident in April 2019, Yeo allegedly used an expletive on a female investigation officer at the Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

Zaobao reported that Yeo had been accused of scolding the officer and calling her “useless”.

Only a month later, the actress was at a block of flats at Ang Mo Kio when she made a remark containing a vulgarity to a police emergency hotline operator.

For these three incidents, Yeo faces four charges of insulting a public servant or public service worker under the new Protection from Harassment Act (POHA).

Actress and property agent

Yeo first appeared on-screen in local game show Deal Or No Deal, and she had since gone on to appear in various advertisement and magazine covers, according to her personal website.

In 2008 and 2009, Yeo was also named one of FHM Singapore’s 100 Sexiest Women.

She has also played roles in a number of Mediacorp series, such as Mata Mata, The Pupil, Point of Entry and 拍卖 (Secrets for Sale), as well as Australian-Singapore HBO drama Serangoon Road.

Yeo also appears to be a property agent for ERA Real Estate.

Yeo is currently on bail for S$5,000, and will reappear in court on September 30.

If convicted, she can be fined up to S$5,000 for each charge and jailed for up to a year.

Yeo previously made headlines talking about her experience with local YouTuber Eden Ang, who had been accused of sexual harassment by two other women at that point.

Top photo from myfatpocket / YouTube and melissafaithyeo.com

