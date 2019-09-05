fbpx

Melaka in M’sia invaded by wild pigs from Indonesia

They are shooting the pigs.

Matthias Ang | September 5, 06:32 pm

Upsurge

The Malaysian state of Melaka is facing an invasion of wild pigs from Indonesia.

According to The Star, the hogs are specifically landing at the island of Pulau Besar, about 15km off the coast of Melaka.

Here is the location of the island in the Strait of Malacca, as seen from Google Maps.

Screenshot from Google Maps

Wild pigs using Pulau Besar to invade mainland

The wild pigs were likely using the island as a landing point to cross over onto the Malaysian mainland, Malaysian media EdgeProp reported Norhizam Hassan Baktee, the chairman of the Melaka Agriculture, Agro-Based, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Committee, as saying.

He said: “Pulau Besar seems to be the landing point for the wild boars before they cross over to the areas close to Ujong Pasir in the mainland and other coastal areas.”

He further noted that the animals were excellent swimmers, but added that the state did not expect the animals to cross the Strait of Malacca to search for new habitats.

Additionally, fishermen have also reported seeing wild pigs along the coast of Melaka almost every night.

Number of wild pigs can outnumber humans on island

Norhizam added that should the situation not be brought under control, it was likely that the number of wild pigs will eventually outnumber humans on the island and jeopardise the island’s tourist sites, as a result of the damage they caused.

He said: “The mystical island of Pulau Besar here has witnessed widespread damage from the ‘migration’ of dozens of these wild boars, including piglets.”

Wild pigs to be shot

Melaka’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has since been contacted to deal with the situation, by shooting the wild pigs.

Norhizam said: “Perhilitan is bringing in three sharp-shooters on a mission to save Pulau Besar from the wild boar invasion.”

Top image collage from Google Maps and Forest Simon via Unsplash

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

