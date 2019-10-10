McDonald’s S’pore bringing back Hershey’s soft serve on Sep. 23, free Hershey’s McFlurry from Sep. 20-22
Long queues in 3, 2, 1...
Events
The Best of You Exhibition
19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h
Our Tampines Hub
Upsurge
Upsurge
Hershey’s Chocolate lovers, rejoice.
Limited edition Hershey’s soft serve
McDonald’s Singapore is bringing back a chocolatey treat to its menu.
The Hershey’s Soft Serve series is making a comeback from Sep. 23 onwards.
Here’s a look at them.
1) Soft serve cones
The soft serve cones come in three flavours, including the Hershey’s Cone:
The Hershey’s Twist Cone:
And the Hershey’s ChocoCone.
Each cone retails for S$1.40.
2) Chocolatey Sundae
There is also the Chocolatey Sundae (S$2.40).
The Chocolatey Sundae consists of some Hershey’s soft serve drizzled with chocolate fudge.
3) Hershey’s McFlurry
Finally, McDonald’s also offers the Hershey’s McFlurry (S$3.20).
This dessert has the Hershey’s soft serve swirled with some Oreo cookie bits.
Free Hershey’s McFlurry from Sep. 20 to 22
From Sep. 20 to 22, you can stand to enjoy a free cup of Hershey’s McFlurry.
A total of 2,700 cups of Hershey’s McFlurry will be given for free in the form of these redeemable gift vouchers:
These vouchers are available at three bus stop advertisements from 12pm to 6pm on all three days.
Here are the bus stops:
|Bus Stop Code
|Bus Stop Description
|Road Name
|08057
|Dhoby Ghaut Station
|Orchard Road
|66359
|Serangoon Station Exit C / Block 201
|Serangoon Central
|28301
|Jurong Gateway Road Block 131
|Jurong Gateway Road
Good luck.
Top image courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.