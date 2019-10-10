fbpx

McDonald’s S’pore bringing back Hershey’s soft serve on Sep. 23, free Hershey’s McFlurry from Sep. 20-22

Long queues in 3, 2, 1...

Fasiha Nazren | September 19, 10:43 am

Hershey’s Chocolate lovers, rejoice.

Limited edition Hershey’s soft serve

McDonald’s Singapore is bringing back a chocolatey treat to its menu.

The Hershey’s Soft Serve series is making a comeback from Sep. 23 onwards.

Here’s a look at them.

1) Soft serve cones

The soft serve cones come in three flavours, including the Hershey’s Cone:

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore

The Hershey’s Twist Cone:

And the Hershey’s ChocoCone.

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore

Each cone retails for S$1.40.

2) Chocolatey Sundae

There is also the Chocolatey Sundae (S$2.40).

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore

The Chocolatey Sundae consists of some Hershey’s soft serve drizzled with chocolate fudge.

3) Hershey’s McFlurry

Finally, McDonald’s also offers the Hershey’s McFlurry (S$3.20).

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore

This dessert has the Hershey’s soft serve swirled with some Oreo cookie bits.

Free Hershey’s McFlurry from Sep. 20 to 22

From Sep. 20 to 22, you can stand to enjoy a free cup of Hershey’s McFlurry.

A total of 2,700 cups of Hershey’s McFlurry will be given for free in the form of these redeemable gift vouchers:

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore

These vouchers are available at three bus stop advertisements from 12pm to 6pm on all three days.

Here are the bus stops:

Bus Stop Code Bus Stop Description Road Name
08057 Dhoby Ghaut Station Orchard Road
66359 Serangoon Station Exit C / Block 201 Serangoon Central
28301 Jurong Gateway Road Block 131 Jurong Gateway Road

Good luck.

Top image courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore.

