McDonald’s S’pore bringing back Hershey’s soft serve on Sep. 23, free Hershey’s McFlurry from Sep. 20-22

Hershey’s Chocolate lovers, rejoice.

Limited edition Hershey’s soft serve

McDonald’s Singapore is bringing back a chocolatey treat to its menu.

The Hershey’s Soft Serve series is making a comeback from Sep. 23 onwards.

Here’s a look at them.

1) Soft serve cones

The soft serve cones come in three flavours, including the Hershey’s Cone:

The Hershey’s Twist Cone:

And the Hershey’s ChocoCone.

Each cone retails for S$1.40.

2) Chocolatey Sundae

There is also the Chocolatey Sundae (S$2.40).

The Chocolatey Sundae consists of some Hershey’s soft serve drizzled with chocolate fudge.

3) Hershey’s McFlurry

Finally, McDonald’s also offers the Hershey’s McFlurry (S$3.20).

This dessert has the Hershey’s soft serve swirled with some Oreo cookie bits.

Free Hershey’s McFlurry from Sep. 20 to 22

From Sep. 20 to 22, you can stand to enjoy a free cup of Hershey’s McFlurry.

A total of 2,700 cups of Hershey’s McFlurry will be given for free in the form of these redeemable gift vouchers:

These vouchers are available at three bus stop advertisements from 12pm to 6pm on all three days.

Here are the bus stops:

Bus Stop Code Bus Stop Description Road Name 08057 Dhoby Ghaut Station Orchard Road 66359 Serangoon Station Exit C / Block 201 Serangoon Central 28301 Jurong Gateway Road Block 131 Jurong Gateway Road

Good luck.

Top image courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore.