S’pore boys look through maths revision book not to solve sums but argue how ‘Jean’ is pronounced

Primary school math can be ridiculous sometimes.

Just take a look at these following stories:

Problem sums

But while the problem usually lies in the problem sums itself, two boys found an issue with something else: The name of a character in a math question.

On Sep. 16, @AshrinSuzairy posted on Twitter a debate between him and his friend:

how is the name Jean pronounced again pic.twitter.com/QmI4qKbVxb — ashiiepoo (@ashrinsuzairy) September 16, 2019

In case you can’t see the video, Ashrin and his friend were arguing over this problem sum in a primary school math assessment book.

Jean or Jean?

Ashrin said that Jean is pronounced as jeen, like, you know, the denim pants.

But his friend argued that it is pronounced as zhahn, like the name John.

He even had a compelling reason:

“How do you spell S-E-A-N — I mean, how do you pronounce that?”

And here’s a GIF of him confidently proving his point:

Reactions

The tweet has since gained more than 4,000 retweets and over 3,000 likes.

On one hand, there were people who agreed that Jean is pronounced like Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean:

While others said that the other pronunciation was also valid.

Apart from mental breakdowns, their argument also caused a lot of girls to crush on the confident boy caught on camera:

Both versions right

They’d be surprised to know that both are right, depending on which part of the Earth they’re on.

Jean (pronounced zhahn) is the old French form of Johannes or John.

Some famous people are named after the male-given Jean, like Belgian actor Jean-Claude van Damme and fictional Star Trek character, Jean-Luc Picard.

Meanwhile, Jean (pronounced jeen) is the medieval English form of Jehanne or Jane.

The female-given name used to be common in Scotland and England during the Middle Ages.

Now you know.

