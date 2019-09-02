Hong Kong students troll by adorning Sun Yat-sen’s statues with helmets & masks

Students of a school in Hong Kong had adorned a statue of revered Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen with protest gear that are synonymous with frontline protesters.

Protest gear on statue of Sun Yat-sen

At about 10:40am on Monday, Sept. 2, students of Queen’s College put a helmet, goggles and a mask on a statue of Sun located within the school compound.

轉TG 1040 皇仁學生已為國父孫中山先生帶上裝備 1050 已被校方拆除🥺 pic.twitter.com/yb1iXBGpe8 — 🌈 ykk 🏳️‍🌈 612 721 811 831 (@yukikei) September 2, 2019

The modern gear was in stark contrast with the Qing dynasty era-Tang suit that the Sun statue was depicted to be wearing.

However, they were apparently swiftly removed within 10 minutes, according to a tweet posted on 10:54am.

Sun was once a student at Queen’s College in 1884 when it was still called The Government Central School — it was later renamed Victoria College

Sun’s statue in HKU

Another statue of Sun found in the University of Hong Kong (HKU) also received the same treatment.

In addition, protesters, or trolls, placed a foam kickboard with the words “Reclaim Hong Kong” on it, making it seem as if the statue was holding it in one hand, and his walking stick in another.

The Sun-Yat-sen statue at the University of Hong Kong also gets dressed up as a protester. His foam kickboard says "Reclaim Hong Kong". (Via Telegram) pic.twitter.com/Yh3zGSmgBH — Mary Hui (@maryhui) September 2, 2019

There is a connection between the university and Sun.

Back in 1997 to 1982, Sun studied at the Hong Kong College of Medicine, which was later absorbed by HKU when it was founded in 1911.

Revered revolutionary

Sun is a figure that was widely revered in both mainland China, and Taiwan.

The leader of the republican revolution on mainland China, Sun was largely instrumental in the overthrowing of the Qing Dynasty.

Sun was also considered the founding father of the Republic of China, or Taiwan.

He was Taiwan’s first president, and also the first leader of Kuomintang, the Nationalist Party.

