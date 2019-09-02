Hong Kong students troll by adorning Sun Yat-sen’s statues with helmets & masks
Sun was a widely revered revolutionary instrumental in overthrowing the Qing dynasty.
Upsurge
Upsurge
Students of a school in Hong Kong had adorned a statue of revered Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen with protest gear that are synonymous with frontline protesters.
Protest gear on statue of Sun Yat-sen
At about 10:40am on Monday, Sept. 2, students of Queen’s College put a helmet, goggles and a mask on a statue of Sun located within the school compound.
轉TG
1040 皇仁學生已為國父孫中山先生帶上裝備
1050 已被校方拆除🥺 pic.twitter.com/yb1iXBGpe8
— 🌈 ykk 🏳️🌈 612 721 811 831 (@yukikei) September 2, 2019
The modern gear was in stark contrast with the Qing dynasty era-Tang suit that the Sun statue was depicted to be wearing.
However, they were apparently swiftly removed within 10 minutes, according to a tweet posted on 10:54am.
Sun was once a student at Queen’s College in 1884 when it was still called The Government Central School — it was later renamed Victoria College
Sun’s statue in HKU
Another statue of Sun found in the University of Hong Kong (HKU) also received the same treatment.
In addition, protesters, or trolls, placed a foam kickboard with the words “Reclaim Hong Kong” on it, making it seem as if the statue was holding it in one hand, and his walking stick in another.
The Sun-Yat-sen statue at the University of Hong Kong also gets dressed up as a protester. His foam kickboard says "Reclaim Hong Kong". (Via Telegram) pic.twitter.com/Yh3zGSmgBH
— Mary Hui (@maryhui) September 2, 2019
There is a connection between the university and Sun.
Back in 1997 to 1982, Sun studied at the Hong Kong College of Medicine, which was later absorbed by HKU when it was founded in 1911.
Revered revolutionary
Sun is a figure that was widely revered in both mainland China, and Taiwan.
The leader of the republican revolution on mainland China, Sun was largely instrumental in the overthrowing of the Qing Dynasty.
Sun was also considered the founding father of the Republic of China, or Taiwan.
He was Taiwan’s first president, and also the first leader of Kuomintang, the Nationalist Party.
Protest highlights in the 13th week thus far:
Hong Kong police open cans of whoop ass on protesters in 13th weekend of protests
HK police corner 3 protesters inside airport toilet cubicle, lady insists she was there to pick up someone
Hong Kong policeman tries to jump over MTR gantry like cool guy, falls over comically
Hong Kong protesters erect Statue of Liberty paid for with S$36,000 crowdfunded within 6 hours
Top image adapted via Telegram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.