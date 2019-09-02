fbpx

Back

Hong Kong students troll by adorning Sun Yat-sen’s statues with helmets & masks

Sun was a widely revered revolutionary instrumental in overthrowing the Qing dynasty.

Kayla Wong | September 2, 02:23 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Students of a school in Hong Kong had adorned a statue of revered Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen with protest gear that are synonymous with frontline protesters.

Protest gear on statue of Sun Yat-sen

At about 10:40am on Monday, Sept. 2, students of Queen’s College put a helmet, goggles and a mask on a statue of Sun located within the school compound.

The modern gear was in stark contrast with the Qing dynasty era-Tang suit that the Sun statue was depicted to be wearing.

However, they were apparently swiftly removed within 10 minutes, according to a tweet posted on 10:54am.

Sun was once a student at Queen’s College in 1884 when it was still called The Government Central School — it was later renamed Victoria College

Sun’s statue in HKU

Another statue of Sun found in the University of Hong Kong (HKU) also received the same treatment.

In addition, protesters, or trolls, placed a foam kickboard with the words “Reclaim Hong Kong” on it, making it seem as if the statue was holding it in one hand, and his walking stick in another.

There is a connection between the university and Sun.

Back in 1997 to 1982, Sun studied at the Hong Kong College of Medicine, which was later absorbed by HKU when it was founded in 1911.

Revered revolutionary

Sun is a figure that was widely revered in both mainland China, and Taiwan.

The leader of the republican revolution on mainland China, Sun was largely instrumental in the overthrowing of the Qing Dynasty.

Sun was also considered the founding father of the Republic of China, or Taiwan.

He was Taiwan’s first president, and also the first leader of Kuomintang, the Nationalist Party.

A statue of Sun at the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Taiwan. (Image via Wikipedia)

Protest highlights in the 13th week thus far:

Hong Kong police open cans of whoop ass on protesters in 13th weekend of protests

HK police corner 3 protesters inside airport toilet cubicle, lady insists she was there to pick up someone

Hong Kong policeman tries to jump over MTR gantry like cool guy, falls over comically

Hong Kong protesters erect Statue of Liberty paid for with S$36,000 crowdfunded within 6 hours

Top image adapted via Telegram 

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Changes to Religious Harmony Act: Groups in S'pore must disclose large foreign donations & affiliations

The MHA Minister will have the power to issue a Restraining Order against a religious organisation if foreign entities are acting through them.

September 2, 02:22 pm

New changes to law will allow S'pore govt to order immediate take-down of online posts stirring up religious tensions

Restraining orders have never been enforced before, but they're being updated to deal more quickly with the pace of social media.

September 2, 01:35 pm

20% off storewide Sephora sale from Sept. 4-8, 2019, includes Dyson hair dryer & Foreo Luna 3

Woohoo.

September 2, 01:11 pm

Family looking for long-lost sons of S'porean man, 62, who recently died from stroke

To fulfil his last wish.

September 2, 01:10 pm

Man, 82, charged with murder of woman, 79 in Toa Payoh

He could be sentenced to death.

September 2, 11:46 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close