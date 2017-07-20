Korean restaurant in Somerset has lunch set promotion with main, pancake & seaweed soup from S$10.90
Masizzim is a Korean restaurant at Somerset that specialises in meat and seafood stews.
Lunch Set promotion
The restaurant is currently having a Lunch Set promotion for diners who visit on weekdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Mains offered in this promotion include Bibimbap (S$10.90 – S$12.90++), Seafood Kimchi Fried Rice (S$12.90++) and Bulgogi Rice (S$12.90).
All sets come with a pancake of the day and seaweed soup, and diners can top up S$1.90 for drinks:
Where to find them
313 Somerset
- Address: [email protected], 313 Orchard Rd, #B2-02, S238895
- Opening Hours: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sunday – Thursday and 11:00 am – 11:00 pm, Friday – Saturday
Westgate
- Address: 3 Gateway Drive, #01-07, S608532
- Opening Hours: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sunday to Thursday and 11:00 am – 11:00 pm, Friday to Saturday
