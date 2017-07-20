fbpx

Back

Korean restaurant in Somerset has lunch set promotion with main, pancake & seaweed soup from S$10.90

Masisseoyo.

Melanie Lim | September 1, 10:38 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

Masizzim is a Korean restaurant at Somerset that specialises in meat and seafood stews.

Lunch Set promotion

The restaurant is currently having a Lunch Set promotion for diners who visit on weekdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Mains offered in this promotion include Bibimbap (S$10.90 – S$12.90++), Seafood Kimchi Fried Rice (S$12.90++) and Bulgogi Rice (S$12.90).

Bibimbap via Masizzim
Seafood Kimchi Fried Rice via Masizzim
Bulgogi Rice via Masizzim

All sets come with a pancake of the day and seaweed soup, and diners can top up S$1.90 for drinks:

Where to find them

313 Somerset

  • Address: [email protected], 313 Orchard Rd, #B2-02, S238895
  • Opening Hours: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sunday – Thursday and 11:00 am – 11:00 pm, Friday – Saturday

Westgate

  • Address: 3 Gateway Drive, #01-07, S608532
  • Opening Hours: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sunday to Thursday and 11:00 am – 11:00 pm, Friday to Saturday

Top image via Massizim Singapore

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

10 years ago, 2 rebellious Australian teens were sent to S'pore to live with 'world's strictest parents'

Wha, 2009 was 10 years ago.

September 1, 10:16 am

Munshi Abdullah, a scholar who worked for Raffles, was a genius of his day in the 1800s

19th century overachiever.

September 1, 06:01 am

Pritam Singh & Tan Cheng Bock socialise at Workers' Party National Day Dinner 2019 in Hougang

Is this what opposition unity looks like?

September 1, 04:05 am

Hong Kong protesters erect Statue of Liberty paid for with S$36,000 crowdfunded within 6 hours

Looks like Ant-Man.

September 1, 02:20 am

Employee of Japanese company 'arrested' for nuisance & intoxication. He is also a cat.

He cute, nyantheless.

September 1, 01:01 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close