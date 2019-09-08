HK shirtless man, 65, wildly waves razor at student protesters, injures teacher

Hundreds of high school students in Hong Kong formed a “human chain” on Sept. 9 in support of anti-government protesters.

Some people, however, apparently didn’t take to this demonstration very positively, according to a Twitter video that surfaced on Sept. 9.

Man waves razor at students

In the video, a man, who had taken off his shirt, was seen holding a razor.

He can also be seen swinging the razor in the direction of other people in that area, likely students and teachers.

Some people can be seen asking him to calm down, including a woman in a beige dress, who tried to get him to stand back.

The incident took place outside Cognitio College in the Kowloon area.

Teacher injured, sent to hospital

According to Coconuts HK, a 33-year-old female teacher sustained minor injuries during the incident and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Two other people, a passer-by and an unknown third person, also sustained minor injuries.

According to Cognitio College Vice Principal Wong Lai-san, no students were injured during the incident.

A 65-year-old man has also reportedly been arrested on Sept. 9, at about 8pm, for his suspected involvement in an incident outside Cognitio College.

This is the Twitter video:

Half-naked man showed up waving a razor at students who were forming “human-chain” outside of Cognitio College (Kowloon). 2 teachers were injured when fending for the students. *video via ⁦@telegram⁩ #HongKong #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/OqrocN4pNR — Michele Fan (@wingp) September 8, 2019

