HK shirtless man, 65, wildly waves razor at student protesters, injures teacher

No students were harmed.

Tanya Ong | September 10, 06:29 pm

Hundreds of high school students in Hong Kong formed a “human chain” on Sept. 9 in support of anti-government protesters.

Some people, however, apparently didn’t take to this demonstration very positively, according to a Twitter video that surfaced on Sept. 9.

Man waves razor at students

In the video, a man, who had taken off his shirt, was seen holding a razor.

He can also be seen swinging the razor in the direction of other people in that area, likely students and teachers.

Screengrab via Twitter video/wingp
Screengrab via Twitter video/wingp

Some people can be seen asking him to calm down, including a woman in a beige dress, who tried to get him to stand back.

Screengrab via Twitter video/wingp
Screengrab via Twitter video/wingp

The incident took place outside Cognitio College in the Kowloon area.

Teacher injured, sent to hospital

According to Coconuts HK, a 33-year-old female teacher sustained minor injuries during the incident and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Two other people, a passer-by and an unknown third person, also sustained minor injuries.

According to Cognitio College Vice Principal Wong Lai-san, no students were injured during the incident.

A 65-year-old man has also reportedly been arrested on Sept. 9, at about 8pm, for his suspected involvement in an incident outside Cognitio College.

This is the Twitter video:

Top photo composite image, screenshots via Twitter/wingp

