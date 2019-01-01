fbpx

S’pore man stabs ex-girlfriend in buttock area at her birthday party when he showed up uninvited

He has been jailed.

Tanya Ong | September 4, 12:17 pm

Basnayake Keith Spencer, a 31-year-old man, has been jailed for stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to a Today report.

Stabbed ex-girlfriend during party

Danielle Joan Pereira, 29, dated Spencer from 2015 to 2016, but broke up because Spencer’s parents did not approve of the relationship.

The pair, however, remained in contact.

On Sept. 13, 2018, Spencer showed up at Pereira’s birthday party at Icon Village uninvited, but was allowed in.

According to Today, he then took a 34cm kitchen knife from the apartment kitchen and stabbed Pereira in the buttock area.

He was apparently under the influence of drugs at that time.

Called an ambulance for the victim

Pereira collapsed to the floor from the wound, and according to Spencer, was “bleeding from her lower back and kidney”.

The victim reportedly told everyone to leave, but Spencer stayed behind at the scene to speak to her.

He also called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), saying that he had stabbed someone.

Pereira was taken to hospital and given 25 days of medical leave.

She also received seven stitches for her wound, which was 4cm long and 8cm deep.

Spencer was subsequently taken to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre a few days later.

On Sept. 3, he was sentenced to one year’s jail.

For his offence, Spencer could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these penalties.

Top photo via Freepik.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

