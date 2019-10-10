Footage of man lying in middle of PIE is an old video

A video of a man lying in the middle of the road as a vehicle appeared to drive over his body was put up on Sep. 13, 2019.

Advertisement

The video was captured by the dashboard camera of the vehicle that passed over the man.

The location was along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Advertisement

Speculation

The bizarre footage attracted many comments online.

Commenters online speculated about how the man landed in the middle of the expressway.

Some suspected the man might have fallen off the overhead flyover, deliberately or otherwise.

In response to Mothership.sg queries, the police clarified that this was an old video from March 20, 2019.

The police were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and two cars along PIE towards Tuas on March 20 at around 2.40am.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by the paramedics at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Top photo from screenshot of the video from 50 shades of Singapore