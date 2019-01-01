Glitch in Matrix sees man in M’sia bumping into lookalike at wedding ceremony

A man crossed paths with his doppelganger at a childhood friend’s wedding in Selangor on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Azly Yusof, 29, had no choice but to do a double take when he saw another guest who looked exactly like him, and was even clad in the same T-shirt, jeans and glasses.

The 36-second video was recorded by Azly’s friend, Amir Zulfadhli Zulkifly.

The video showed the hysterical moment when the two men spotted each other, sparking laughter from those in attendance.

The hilarious incident was also shared by various UK-based media such as Daily Mail, The Sun, and Mirror.

Amir revealed that Azly and his lookalike were blown away by the encounter.

Both lookalikes have made plans to meet again.

“Azly and I are the groom’s childhood friends and the other man was his friend from work,” Amir added.

“This was the first time we had ever met and it was really funny. It was just a coincidence that Azly and his doppelganger were both wearing red shirts.”

Amir also said they are not related to each other in any way although the two look like twins.

Amir said: “We are planning to arrange a meeting for the two to see each other again and this time, we can take a picture of them together.”