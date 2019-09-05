S’pore man counts 7 sheets in FairPrice tissue packet instead of 10, says he’s ‘shortchanged’

One man in Singapore recently took the time to take a video of himself counting the number of sheets of tissue paper in a FairPrice packet.

Why, you may ask?

Apparently, he was trying to show that the tissue packet only had seven sheets of tissue instead of the advertised 10.

Laid each sheet of tissue on the table

In the video submitted to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff on Sept. 1, the man is seen opening the tissue packet and laying each sheet of tissue on his table.

He says in the video that the tissue was purchased by his girlfriend at NTUC FairPrice, and reads out the printed words on the packet before opening it.

In the video, he also points to the FairPrice tissue packet, which states that it should have “10 sheets”.

It is unclear when this took place, or where he purchased the tissues from.

According to FairPrice online, the tissues are available in a pack of 16 (S$0.85) or 64 (S$2.95).

The man did not state how much he paid for the tissues, but warned others to “be careful” when buying things at a discounted rate.

You can watch the video here:

FairPrice appeals to customer to send sample of product

In response to Mothership‘s query, a FairPrice spokesperson said that they have done “checks on existing batches”.

They stated that no abnormalities were found, and they have not received any similar feedback.

They also appeal to the customer to contact them directly, to provide a sample of the product for investigations.

Customers who are not satisfied with any product purchased from FairPrice may return them for an exchange or refund, the company added.

This is their statement in full:

As a responsible retailer, product integrity is important to FairPrice and we treat such matters very seriously. Checks on existing batches did not reveal any abnormalities and we have not received any similar feedback. We appeal to the customer who created the video to contact us directly to assist in our investigation and provide a sample of the product for examination. Customers who are unsatisfied with any product they have purchased from us may return them for a full refund or exchange. We would like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to make inflammatory remarks or circulate unfounded or unverified information, which may cause unnecessary public alarm. We also urge the public to be mindful of information spread on social media and online platforms, and encourage all to verify information directly with the source when in doubt. For clarifications, consumers may contact us at our Customer Relations Hotline at 6552 2722, through email at [email protected] or post a comment on our Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/thatsmyfairprice/.

Top photo via All Singapore Stuff/Facebook