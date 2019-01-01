M’sia man shares heartfelt story of caring for wife with depression in viral FB post

A Malaysian man named Najmi Nawawi recently took to Facebook to share a heartfelt story about his experience caring for his wife, Husna Nadhirah Bte Mohd Kama.

It has since gotten over 23,000 shares and 5,000 comments.

Advertisement

Had to face the condition together as a couple

Najmi said that Husna was diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorder four years ago.

He recalled an exchange she had with a doctor, where she said, “I don’t think I want to live.”

According to him, this was significant because it was when he realised that they would have to face the mental illness together.

The recovery process, which is an ongoing one, also has its ups and downs.

Advertisement

During one of his wife’s panic attacks, she apparently “lost it” and tried to stab Najmi with a key.

To cope with her condition, she was prescribed Sertraline, an antidepressant, which apparently had side effects such as drowsiness and lethargy.

At one point, his wife stopped taking medication once she started feeling better.

However, it turned out to be a “wrong choice”, and the doctor advised her to continue with the treatment.

Hopes to de-stigmatise illness

Through his Facebook post, he hopes to spread awareness of mental health conditions as legitimate medical conditions.

Najmi explained that people with depression aren’t “crazy” or “attention seeking.

“The brain, like any other organ in our body, can also become ill,” he added.

He also emphasised that people need to be able to better recognise the symptoms of depression, and offer better support to sufferers.

Advertisement

Emerge stronger from the battle

Personally, Najmi shared that he has gotten better at caring for his wife and understanding how to cope with her condition.

However, he acknowledges that it is an ongoing battle for them.

The couple are parents to two young children, but Najmi is optimistic that his family will emerge even stronger after going through this experience together:

“Depression will never be able to destroy our family, it will even make us stronger and stronger.”

This is his full post:

Advertisement

Top photo via FB/Najmi Nawawi