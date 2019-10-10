M’sian govt distributing 80,000 surgical masks instead of N95 masks to residents affected by haze

Malaysians are calling out their government for distributing the wrong type of masks to residents to help them combat the haze.

Giving out 80,000 free masks

According to Bernama on Wednesday, Sep. 18, the Malaysian government has prepared 80,000 masks to give out to residents living near the town of Sri Aman to help them cope with the haze.

Government personnel were captured on camera wearing the same sort of masks as well.

80,000 topeng penutup hidung dan mulut akan diagihkan kepada penduduk sekitar bandar Sri Aman yang terjejas #jerebu – Residen Bhg Sri Aman, Indit Bangai pic.twitter.com/t32Sa25s9C — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) September 18, 2019

The tweet said:

“80,000 masks that cover the nose and the mouth will be distributed to residents in areas near the town of Sri Aman affected by the haze – Residents of Sri Aman, Indit Bangai”

Sri Aman in Sarawak is the first region in Malaysia to be classified as “hazardous” since the haze hit the country in September, The Star reported.

The Air Pollutant Index (API) reading in the area even crossed the 300 mark on Tuesday, Sep. 17.

In addition, Bernama reported that Sri Aman residents are experiencing a shortage of water supplies as well.

Surgical masks ≠ N95 masks

However, netizens quickly noticed that the masks being given out were not exactly the right sort to deal with air pollutants effectively.

Several of them used an infographic released by public Facebook group Public Health Malaysia to point out that the government were distributing normal surgical masks, and not the N95 masks required to filter out fine particles.

Some even came up with a rather savage response to the unfortunate oversight, saying the surgical masks are designed to “catch fluid rather than dust particles, yet the government sent half a million of it to Sarawak”.

