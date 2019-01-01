No need to raise Malaysia’s retirement age, says M’sia PM Mahathir, 94 & still working

The current retirement age in Malaysia need not be raised from 60 to 65, Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Advertisement

He said that a majority of individuals are no longer able to work efficiently in their sixties.

They may also be struggling with health problems.

These statements are ironic given that Mahathir is 94 years old and the world’s oldest leader.

Raised again and again

“When I was prime minister (for the first time), the government increased the retirement age from 55 to 56. Then, it was again increased to 60 by the government after me,” he said, according to New Straits Times.

“I think putting 60 as the retirement age is enough. Don’t compare it with me… I have already retired, but was ‘called’ to return to work,” he said.

Advertisement

Raise age proposal

Mahathir’s response was to a proposal by the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) to raise the retirement age.

The MTUC had also urged the government to introduce the cost of living allowance (Cola) of RM500 or more for private sector employees in the 2020 Budget.

The Human Resources Ministry will discuss the matter with the Finance Ministry before making a decision, the HR Minister M. Kulasegaran said.

Young minister also against raising retirement age

Mahathir’s comments echoed that of Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who said that raising the retirement age would prevent youths from filling up job vacancies.

“If we set the retirement age at 65, the later they retire, the harder it is for other people (who are younger, more skilled and qualified) to fill the spot,” he added.

Mahathir, who is on a three-day official visit to Cambodia, is scheduled to leave for Vladivostok, Russia, on Tuesday to attend the Eastern Economic Forum.