Adorable S$14.90 Line Friends EZ-charms selling on Shopee from Sep. 9, 2019

Korean messaging app Line has a series of popular cartoon characters known as Line Friends.

For those who are fans of the characters Brown, Cony, and Coco, you will not want to miss this.

Line Friends EZ-charms available from Sep. 9

Line Friends EZ-charms will be available on the EZ-Link store on Shopee from Sep. 9, 2019 onwards.

The sale will start from 12am.

Each EZ-charm is priced at S$14.90.

Here are the three designs up for grabs:

Brown

Coco

Cony

If you’re curious to know, this is how the design featuring Brown looks in real life:

What is an EZ-Charm?

An EZ-Charm is an EZ-link card in the form of a trinket.

It functions the same way as regular EZ-link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.

EZ-Charms can be topped up at any of the 30,000 EZ-Link acceptance points islandwide.

Unlike EZ-Link cards, these charms don’t come with any stored value. Most EZ-Charms come with a three-year validity.

After which, it will just be a regular trinket.

Top image via Shopee.