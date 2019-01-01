fbpx

Adorable S$14.90 Line Friends EZ-charms selling on Shopee from Sep. 9, 2019

Take my money!!111!!11

Zhangxin Zheng | September 5, 01:59 pm

Korean messaging app Line has a series of popular cartoon characters known as Line Friends.

For those who are fans of the characters Brown, Cony, and Coco, you will not want to miss this.

Line Friends EZ-charms available from Sep. 9

Line Friends EZ-charms will be available on the EZ-Link store on Shopee from Sep. 9, 2019 onwards.

The sale will start from 12am.

Each EZ-charm is priced at S$14.90.

Here are the three designs up for grabs:

Brown

Image from Shopee.

Coco

Image from Shopee.

Cony

Image from Shopee.

If you’re curious to know, this is how the design featuring Brown looks in real life:

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.
What is an EZ-Charm?

An EZ-Charm is an EZ-link card in the form of a trinket.

It functions the same way as regular EZ-link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.

EZ-Charms can be topped up at any of the 30,000 EZ-Link acceptance points islandwide.

Unlike EZ-Link cards, these charms don’t come with any stored value. Most EZ-Charms come with a three-year validity.

After which, it will just be a regular trinket.

Top image via Shopee. 

