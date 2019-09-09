Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing says he hopes govt can let protesting youngsters off

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing has given his first verbal remarks on the ongoing protests that have rocked the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Li gave the remarks before attending an event at Tsz Shan Monastery on Sunday, Sept, 8, Apple Daily HK reported.

The event was a mass prayer session for worshipers to pray for Hong Kong.

While it was supposed to start at 5pm, Li reportedly arrived at the premises in a golf cart at around 4pm.

Urges both sides to take a step back

In a video sent by a reader to Apple Daily HK, Li could be heard telling a group of people in Cantonese that he hoped the Hong Kong government could let “the leaders of tomorrow” off.

In this case, he was referring to the young Hongkongers who are protesting on the streets.

Advertisement

But he did not go easy on the youngsters either, saying he hoped they can see the larger picture.

This is what he said, roughly translated:

“I think this is the greatest challenge that Hong Kong is going through in many, many years, other than the Second World War. I hope the people of Hong Kong can overcome this challenge. I hope the young people can understand the big picture, and I hope the people in power can let the future of tomorrow off (young protesters). Conflicts can develop between the law and human emotions. But with regards to politics, both sides should put themselves in each other’s shoes and be considerate, so as to mitigate the situation.”

Advertisement

Feels heartbroken at the escalating violence

The small group of people who surrounded him cheered as he finished speaking.

He later reportedly took pictures together with worshipers before leaving for the event.

According to a spokesperson from the temple, Li feels “heartbroken” at the violent protests that have nearly tipped the city into an economic recession, HK01 reported.

More than 1,000 worshipers turned up for the event.

According to the reader who submitted the video to Apple Daily HK, the temple had not earlier revealed that Li would be present at the event.

Advertisement

You can hear his comments (spoken in Cantonese) here:

Remarks come after ambiguous ads

Previously on Aug. 16, Li took out two full-page ads in Hong Kong’s major newspapers, calling for a stop to violence.

His use of a line from a classic Tang dynasty poem, “The melon of Huangtai cannot endure further picking” was vague enough to be interpreted by both camps accordingly to suit their purpose.

Top image via Apple Daily HK