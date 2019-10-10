S’pore live streaming blogger, 30, sentenced to jail for blackmailing teenage girl with sex videos

When faced with financial difficulties, a 30-year-old live streaming blogger turned to blackmailing an 18-year-old girl with images of their sexual activity.

Advertisement

According to Yahoo News, Lennon Cher had tried to coerce the girl into giving him a total of S$5,050.

She cannot be named in order to protect her identity.

Cher was sentenced to two years and three months’ jail, along with two strokes of the cane on Sep. 17 after pleading guilty to two counts of placing the girl in fear of harm to her reputation through extortion.

Another four counts were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Financial difficulties

Yahoo News reported that Cher had first met his victim in January 2017 on a social networking platform.

Soon after the pair would meet on multiple occasions to engage in sexual acts.

During this time, Cher would film their acts, and only informed the girl after the act.

Between July and mid-August 2017, Cher began telling the girl that he was experiencing financial difficulties, asking her for help.

In this period, he received between S$100 and S$1000 from the girl, according to Yahoo News.

Then from Aug. 8, 2017 onwards, the girl agreed to give him S$50 daily allowance.

Advertisement

However, she grew suspicious of the authenticity of his financial struggles when live streaming blogger became evasive, refusing to provide details when questioned.

The girl then decided to stop meeting Cher and giving him money.

“Better do what you promise me every day”

On Aug. 16, 2017, Cher responded by sending the girl a screenshot of her performing a sexual act through Facebook messenger.

“You say I bother you? Better do what you promise me every day and I won’t bother you,” he wrote.

When the girl refused to give in to his threat, Cher demanded a payment of S$1000 instead.

On Aug. 28, 2017, he created a separate fake Facebook account in order to send the girl more threats.

He followed this up by sending the girl a nude photo of her the next day, threatening to upload it online unless she gave him S$1000.

According to Yahoo News, the girl made a police report on Aug. 28, leading to Cher’s arrest on Sep. 2, 2017.

Threats were scandalising in nature

For each charge, Deputy Public Prosecutor Michelle Tay asked for two years and three months in jail.

Tay argued that the threats were both serious and scandalising in nature, whilst noting that Cher setting up a fake Facebook account showed that the offences had been premeditated.

Cher could have received up to five years in jail and caning, for each of his six charges of extortion.

The live streaming blogger had previously been given 21 months’ probation for theft in 2007.

Advertisement

Top image by Warren Wong via Unsplash