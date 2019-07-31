Actor Lawrence Wong stops drinking bubble tea every day as it makes his face sag

If you need more reasons to stop drinking bubble tea, or too much of it, here’s possibly another very good reason.

Bubble tea makes you fat & your face sag

In an interview with Toggle, Yanxi Palace star Lawrence Wong shared that he observed his face sag as a result of drinking bubble tea every day.

This observation made him reduce his bubble tea reliance and stop drinking one cup each day.

Moderation is key

Like many of us, the 31-year-old (or 37-year-old) Wong cannot do without bubble tea, it seems.

However, he does keep track of the calories he consumes.

On days when he plans to drink bubble tea, Wong shared that he would keep his meals light, such as eating salad for lunch to ensure he has enough “quota” for bubble tea.

In the interview, Wong also shared that he only drinks tea made with fresh milk and avoid fattening milk powders and creamers.

He also orders zero-sugar drinks since the toppings, such as pearls and nata de coco are sweet.

Wong also said that his favourite drink order is green tea latte with no sugar, less ice, big pearls and nata de coco.

