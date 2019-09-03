Korean star Ku Hye Sun refuses to divorce because her husband took her cat

Latest update: 34-year-old Korean celebrity Ku Hye Sun will be taking a long hiatus following an ugly split with 32-year-old Ahn Jae Hyun.

Ku took it to Instagram on Aug. 18 to announce that Ahn asked for a divorce after their marriage in 2016.

Following that, the couple continued to air their dirty laundry in public online such as this:

Taking indefinite leave

According to Allkpop, Ku’s lawyer, Jung Kyung Suk, confirmed that Ku will be taking an indefinite break from the entertainment industry and will be returning back to college:

“Goo Hye Sun will be taking an indefinite leave from the entertainment industry after the release of her essay collection ‘I am Your Pet’. She is currently preparing to go back to college.”

Jung also added that Ku still “wants to continue her marriage”.

Refuse to divorce

In Ku’s latest Instagram post on Sept. 3, she said that she cannot divorce because Ahn took her cat, Anju.

Here’s a translation from Soompi:

Anju. [The cat] has spent a longer time with me and is my pet. He didn’t properly feed or clean up after the cat’s poop a single time but announced our divorce and took the cat, so we cannot get divorced.

The furkid is innocent though.

Top photo collage from Ku’s Instagram