Kim Jong-Un invites Donald Trump to visit Pyongyang for summit

South Korean newspapers reported on Sep. 16, 2019 that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had invited United States President Donald Trump to visit Pyongyang.

Inviting Trump to visit Pyongyang

According to Reuters, the Joongang Ilbo newspaper cited diplomatic sources, stating that Kim had spoke of his willingness to meet Trump for another summit.

This was communicated via a letter reportedly passed to Trump in the third week of August.

It was the second letter Trump received from Kim that month.

Trump said he’s willing to meet Kim later this year

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-Hui had stated last week that North Korea was willing to “have comprehensive discussions” later in September.

However, she also urged Washington to come up with “a fresh approach”.

Trump responded, saying that he would be willing to meet Kim at some point later this year.

If the North Korea-United States summit is successfully held in Pyongyang, Trump would be the first U.S. President to step into the North Korean capital.

Three Trump-Kim summits since last year June

Trump and Kim have met three times since June 2018’s historic summit in Singapore, to discuss possible resolutions over North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

However, not much substantive progress has been observed.

The two leaders last met in June 2019 at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas, where they agreed to restart working-level negotiations.

Earlier this year in February, negotiations stalled after their second summit in Vietnam went unsuccessfully.

Top image:Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images

