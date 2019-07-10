Diver Jonathan Chan qualifies for 2020 Olympics, 1st diver in S’pore history to do so

Local diver Jonathan Chan has qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

He has become the first ever Singaporean diver to do so.

This was after he won the Men’s 10m Platform final at the 2019 Asian Diving Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The 22-year-old’s score of 407.90 in the six-round event in Kuala Lumpur saw him beat China’s Wang Zewei (393.45) and North Korea’s Ri Kwon Hyok (347.25).

As the continental champion, Chan earned Singapore a place in the 10m event at the next Olympics.

The 2019 Asian Diving Cup was held at the Bukit Jalil National Aquatic Centre in Malaysia.

According to The Straits Times, Chan said: “I was happy, but it was more disbelief that I felt because there was a Chinese diver and they usually sweep the medals.”

“I’m still in shock, it hasn’t really dawned on me yet.”

Chan had previously competed at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China.

He won two silvers and two bronzes at the 2017 Sea Games.

A total of eight events will be contested in the diving competition at the July 24 to Aug. 9 Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, China clinched seven out of eight gold medals.

Britain won gold in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard.