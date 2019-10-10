Japanese lady casually eats 7,000 calories’ worth of laksa, chicken rice & kaya toast in one sitting

Yuka Kinoshita, a famous Japanese Mukbang Youtuber, recently had a craving for our local cuisine.

She visited Singapore in Nov. 2018 for an event, and like a whirlwind, wiped out 20,000 calories’ worth of food in two sittings.

This time, Kinoshita is back with more from Singapore Holic Laksa, a Tokyo-based restaurant serving Singaporean cuisine.

But like many of us who are too lazy to cook or go outside to eat, she got the food delivered to her apartment like a true millennial.

All the food

Here’s what 7,000 calories look.

Three thick pieces of kaya toast, a large bowl of Hainanese chicken rice (definitely looks more than a regular portion), and a massive, massive bowl of laksa.

Enough food for seven people, apparently.

The petite Youtuber slurped her noodles up like how we love to eat our laksa.

Kinoshita seems to enjoy the laksa broth most, raving about the deep flavour and spices.

She also added that the laksa broth went really well with the chicken rice, while sipping a few spoonfuls of broth after having a mouthful of rice.

Wah, shiok.

And for dessert, she had the kaya toast.

The Youtuber peeled the kaya toast apart to describe the fillings to her viewers, calling the kaya a “coconut jam”.

She also said that the best part of the toast was the huge chunk of butter mixed inside the jam.

That look of satisfaction on her face.

Glad you like our food, Kinoshita Yuka.

You can watch her entire video here:

