Japanese lady casually eats 7,000 calories’ worth of laksa, chicken rice & kaya toast in one sitting

Where does all the food even go to?

Julia Yeo | September 18, 08:12 pm

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Yuka Kinoshita, a famous Japanese Mukbang Youtuber, recently had a craving for our local cuisine.

She visited Singapore in Nov. 2018 for an event, and like a whirlwind, wiped out 20,000 calories’ worth of food in two sittings.

Japanese lady casually eats 6,000 calories worth of laksa, chicken rice, satay & other local dishes

Japanese lady casually eats 14,000 calories’ worth of food from MBS, including Foie Gras Kaya Toast

This time, Kinoshita is back with more from Singapore Holic Laksa, a Tokyo-based restaurant serving Singaporean cuisine.

But like many of us who are too lazy to cook or go outside to eat, she got the food delivered to her apartment like a true millennial.

All the food

Here’s what 7,000 calories look.

Three thick pieces of kaya toast, a large bowl of Hainanese chicken rice (definitely looks more than a regular portion), and a massive, massive bowl of laksa.

Enough food for seven people, apparently.

The petite Youtuber slurped her noodles up like how we love to eat our laksa.

Gif via Kinoshita Yuka/Youtube

Kinoshita seems to enjoy the laksa broth most, raving about the deep flavour and spices.

Gif via Kinoshita Yuka/Youtube

She also added that the laksa broth went really well with the chicken rice, while sipping a few spoonfuls of broth after having a mouthful of rice.

Wah, shiok.

And for dessert, she had the kaya toast.

Gif via Kinoshita Yuka/Youtube

The Youtuber peeled the kaya toast apart to describe the fillings to her viewers, calling the kaya a “coconut jam”.

She also said that the best part of the toast was the huge chunk of butter mixed inside the jam.

Photo via Kinoshita Yuka/Youtube

That look of satisfaction on her face.

Glad you like our food, Kinoshita Yuka.

You can watch her entire video here:

Other mukbang:

Japanese “gluttonous beauty” devours Hainanese chicken rice and other Singapore dishes

Japanese Mukbang eater wolfs down 10 S’pore chilli crab cup noodles at a go

Top image via Kinoshita Yuka/Youtube

About Julia Yeo

