Japanese visitor picks up litter on S’pore street to help keep it clean & green

The Japanese football team and their fans won praise for picking up litter at the 2018 World Cup.

Another Japanese man did the same for a Singapore street — despite being just a visitor in the country.

One Ivan Choong shared a conversation between himself and the visitor in a Facebook post, which was tagged to Boon Tiong Road in Tiong Bahru.

When Chong asked the man what he was doing, he simply said “I’m picking up litter.”

Going home in a week

Choong then asked him if he lived nearby.

But the man, who said he was Toshi from Japan, said he had been living in Singapore in a hotel for about two months.

He was going back to Japan in the next week, but he liked Singapore’s clean and green environment.

Toshi said, “So I just help to pick up litter.”

Appreciative of Toshi’s helpful attitude

Choong was impressed with Toshi’s civic spirit, calling him “the hero we don’t deserve.”

And they snapped a photo together.

Commenters were equally impressed with Toshi:

You can see the full post below:

Top image from Ivan Choong’s Facebook page.