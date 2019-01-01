fbpx

Japanese visitor picks up litter on S’pore street to help keep it clean & green

The man was headed back to Japan, but still did what he could.

Sulaiman Daud | September 11, 10:48 am

The Japanese football team and their fans won praise for picking up litter at the 2018 World Cup.

Another Japanese man did the same for a Singapore street — despite being just a visitor in the country.

One Ivan Choong shared a conversation between himself and the visitor in a Facebook post, which was tagged to Boon Tiong Road in Tiong Bahru.

When Chong asked the man what he was doing, he simply said “I’m picking up litter.”

Pic from Ivan Choong’s Facebook page.

Going home in a week

Choong then asked him if he lived nearby.

But the man, who said he was Toshi from Japan, said he had been living in Singapore in a hotel for about two months.

He was going back to Japan in the next week, but he liked Singapore’s clean and green environment.

Toshi said, “So I just help to pick up litter.”

Appreciative of Toshi’s helpful attitude

Choong was impressed with Toshi’s civic spirit, calling him “the hero we don’t deserve.”

And they snapped a photo together.

Photo from Ivan Choong’s Facebook page.

Commenters were equally impressed with Toshi:

Screen shot from Ivan Choong’s Facebook page.
Screen shot from Ivan Choong’s Facebook page.
Screen shot from Ivan Choong’s Facebook page.

You can see the full post below:

Top image from Ivan Choong’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

