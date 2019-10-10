Uni student jailed 24 days for filming men showering in Toa Payoh SAFRA

A 24-year-old undergraduate was jailed 24 days and fined S$2,000, after filming men showering in Toa Payoh SAFRA club house in June 2018, according to Yahoo News.

Koh Kah Hock, 24, pleaded guilty to seven charges, including possessing obscene films of naked men, causing a public nuisance and making obscene films of men showering.

Koh filmed men showering on multiple occasions

On June 16, 2018, Koh visited the Toa Payoh SAFRA swimming pool, and subsequently went to the male toilet to shower.

He successfully recorded two men in the shower, but was caught by the third victim, after the victim spotted Koh’s hand recording under the partition of the adjoining cubicles.

Although Koh tried to persuade the victim not to expose him, he was brought to the life guard on duty and subsequently arrested.

It was later revealed that this incident was not the first instance of Koh’s public voyeurism.

A police search of Koh’s residence revealed that Koh possessed 253 obscene films of naked men on his laptop and hard disk.

There was also evidence of Koh taking videos of other men in the SAFRA toilet on several other occasions, with the men in question either showering or clad in swimming trunks.

Potential to be useful member of society

Yahoo News reports that Koh’s lawyer, John Koh, had asked the court for a sentence of three weeks’ jail, as well as a fine.

He stated that his client was remorseful, and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He also said that Koh possessed a decent educational background, and had the potential to be a useful member of society.

Top image from SAFRA.