Istana to open to public at night for first time on Oct. 6, 2019

The Istana will be opened to the public at night for the first time on Oct. 6, 2019.

Istana 150 commemorative event

The President’s Office announced on Sep. 12 that members of the public can visit the heritage site in the evening to participate in activities that commemorate Istana’s 150th anniversary.

The Istana was completed on Oct. 8, 1869.

The event will be hosted by President Halimah Yacob and her husband and First Gentleman, Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee.

There will be a light show projected on the Istana’s main building facade, telling the history and heritage of the building.

Other live performances include those by Singapore Symphony Orchestra, and other local talents, such as 53A, Camokakis, Rahimah Rahim, MICapella, as well as Clement Chow, who sang the classic National Day Parade song, Count on me, Singapore.

Ticketed event

Those who are interested in this event can choose to visit at 8:15pm, 8:25pm, and 9:15pm.

Tickets will be priced at S$12 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and S$20 for non-Singaporeans.

Ticket sales will start from Sep. 13, 2019 at 10am via http://istana150event.sg.

All proceeds of the event will be donated to beneficiaries of the President’s Challenge.

Photo by Icemoon / Flickr