Istana to open to public at night for first time on Oct. 6, 2019

Tickets priced at S$12 for Singaporeans and PRs.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 13, 12:36 am

The Istana will be opened to the public at night for the first time on Oct. 6, 2019.

Istana 150 commemorative event

The President’s Office announced on Sep. 12 that members of the public can visit the heritage site in the evening to participate in activities that commemorate Istana’s 150th anniversary.

The Istana was completed on Oct. 8, 1869.

The event will be hosted by President Halimah Yacob and her husband and First Gentleman, Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee.

There will be a light show projected on the Istana’s main building facade, telling the history and heritage of the building.

Other live performances include those by Singapore Symphony Orchestra, and other local talents, such as 53A, Camokakis, Rahimah Rahim, MICapella, as well as Clement Chow, who sang the classic National Day Parade song, Count on me, Singapore.

Music veteran Clement Chow, who sang ‘Count on Me S’pore’, explains why we’re rehashing old National Day songs

Ticketed event

Those who are interested in this event can choose to visit at 8:15pm, 8:25pm, and 9:15pm.

Tickets will be priced at S$12 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and S$20 for non-Singaporeans.

Ticket sales will start from Sep. 13, 2019 at 10am via http://istana150event.sg.

All proceeds of the event will be donated to beneficiaries of the President’s Challenge.

Photo by Icemoon / Flickr

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

