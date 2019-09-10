537 hotspots in Sumatra & 749 in Kalimantan detected on Sept. 10, 2019: NEA

The National Environment Agency (NEA) provided an update on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7pm that the 24-hour PSI was between 86 and 96.

Still within moderate range

The 24-hour PSI in the evening was in the moderate range, as compared to the 24-hour PSI reported at 2pm, which was between 86 and 98.

The one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were 26 – 43 µg/m3, in the normal range.

However, depending on the wind direction and haze situation in Indonesia, it is possible that the 24-hour PSI could hit the unhealthy range.

Along with the update at 7pm, the NEA once again advised members of the public to refer to 24-hour PSI forecast, as well as the 1-hour PM 2.5 concentration readings for reference to decide if the air quality is suitable for immediate activities like going for a jog.

Persistent hotspots in Indonesia

The latest update from NEA also stated that 537 hotspots were detected in Sumatra, a spike from 380 on Sept. 9.

Moderate to dense smoke was also observed to be emanating from persistent hotspots in Riau and Jambi.

At Kalimantan, 749 hotspots were also detected on Sept. 10, according to NEA.

Schools closed in Sarawak as air quality is very unhealthy

Malaysia has been having it worse than Singapore though.

The air quality in Sarawak and five other Malaysian states have hit the “Very Unhealthy” range, according to the New Straits Times.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) distributed half a million masks to the people in Sarawak.

Some 409 primary and secondary schools in Sarawak were closed on Sept. 10.

Schools in areas with Air Pollutant Index (API) hitting 200 and above will be closed immediately, according to the Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Top photo from ASMC