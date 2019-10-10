Dead birds found on ground in Indonesia & M’sia, likely due to haze

It’s pretty clear humans aren’t the only ones suffering from the haze.

Advertisement

Animals, particularly those in Indonesia, are also caught up in the choking smog and even forest fires.

Recently, news broke that orangutans that were suffering from mild respiratory infections due to the haze, and even 10m-long pythons were burnt to a crisp by the blaze.

Meanwhile, yet another video of birds allegedly dying from the smoke has surfaced on Twitter.

Birds falling out of the sky

One Susan Lankester shared a video on the social media platform on Sep. 17, 2019, where it has since garnered over 15,800 retweets and 7,600 shares.

Lankester said it had been sent to her by a friend, and her accompanying caption reads:

“Birds falling from the sky due to toxic air that we’re breathing? This is due to irresponsible businesses causing harm to humans & animals.”

Birds falling from the sky due to toxic air that we’re breathing? This is due to irresponsible businesses causing harm to humans & animals. pic.twitter.com/6yk5k1ZiIq — Susan Lankester (@suelanks) September 17, 2019

The short clip showed a street, allegedly in Indonesia, covered in thick grey smoke.

The camera then pans to ground, where a small bird lies dead on the ground, wings splayed apart.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it appears that more than one bird might have succumbed — the man behind the camera moves on at least 10 dead birds on the ground.

From the video, it is uncertain what species the birds were.

The man appears to be speaking Indonesian, and apparently says something along the lines of, “The haze has gone crazy and because of it, the birds are falling dead,” according to World of Buzz.

The man who filmed the video and Lankester’s caption heavily implied that the birds died due to the haze.

Dying birds not an isolated incident

And it appears the birds dying en masse in the video above isn’t an isolated incident.

More tweets have appeared with several social media users making similar observations.

The caption below states “This bird died from haze, huh?”

Burung ni mati sebab jerebu ke eh huhu ? pic.twitter.com/aj4KFMdpEG — فَ (@FaraDieja_) September 18, 2019

Birds are actually falling. I have seen birds and cats which are sick being run over by cars because they cannot breathe. — Patrick Thomas (@Patjustez) September 18, 2019

So many dead birds on the road today wtf this haze — Raaj (@PrithivaR) September 18, 2019

Advertisement

Several social media users allegedly spotted dead birds in Malaysia as well, and pegged its cause to the haze.

I saw some dead birds on road… Probably due to haze… — Breezy_studio (@StudioBreezy) September 18, 2019

Although it cannot be verified what the actual cause of death of the birds in these separate incidents is, it is possible they are dying from the smoke and haze engulfing much of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Advertisement

Top photo from @suelanks / Twitter