Dead birds found on ground in Indonesia & M’sia, likely due to haze

Tragic.

Ashley Tan | September 19, 07:35 pm

It’s pretty clear humans aren’t the only ones suffering from the haze.

Animals, particularly those in Indonesia, are also caught up in the choking smog and even forest fires.

Recently, news broke that orangutans that were suffering from mild respiratory infections due to the haze, and even 10m-long pythons were burnt to a crisp by the blaze.

Indonesia’s haze so bad orangutans suffering from respiratory infections, rescuers say

Large pythons of up to 10m burnt to death in Indonesia forest fires

Meanwhile, yet another video of birds allegedly dying from the smoke has surfaced on Twitter.

Birds falling out of the sky

One Susan Lankester shared a video on the social media platform on Sep. 17, 2019, where it has since garnered over 15,800 retweets and 7,600 shares.

Lankester said it had been sent to her by a friend, and her accompanying caption reads:

Birds falling from the sky due to toxic air that we’re breathing? This is due to irresponsible businesses causing harm to humans & animals.”

The short clip showed a street, allegedly in Indonesia, covered in thick grey smoke.

The camera then pans to ground, where a small bird lies dead on the ground, wings splayed apart.

Unfortunately, it appears that more than one bird might have succumbed — the man behind the camera moves on at least 10 dead birds on the ground.

From the video, it is uncertain what species the birds were.

The man appears to be speaking Indonesian, and apparently says something along the lines of, “The haze has gone crazy and because of it, the birds are falling dead,” according to World of Buzz.

The man who filmed the video and Lankester’s caption heavily implied that the birds died due to the haze.

Dying birds not an isolated incident

And it appears the birds dying en masse in the video above isn’t an isolated incident.

More tweets have appeared with several social media users making similar observations.

The caption below states “This bird died from haze, huh?”

Several social media users allegedly spotted dead birds in Malaysia as well, and pegged its cause to the haze.

Although it cannot be verified what the actual cause of death of the birds in these separate incidents is, it is possible they are dying from the smoke and haze engulfing much of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Top photo from @suelanks / Twitter

