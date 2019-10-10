fbpx

Indian man, 32, disguised as 81-year-old to board plane with fake passport from India to New York

Looks convincing in photos but not in real life.

Belmont Lay | September 14, 02:14 pm

A 32-year-old Indian man was caught trying to board an Air India plane to New York with a fake passport — and disguised as an 81-year-old.

Skin and age didn’t match

The man, named Jayesh Patel, was arrested at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019.

Patel passed through initial security and immigration checks in a wheelchair with a dyed white beard and large spectacles.

But his appearance did not fool all officials.

“He was definitely not 80 years old. His skin was of a younger person,” a spokesperson for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) told CNN.

During a later security check, suspicions were raised when Patel refused to be searched, claiming he was too old to stand.

When asked for documentation, he handed over a passport bearing the name of Amrik Singh, born on Feb. 1, 1938 in Delhi.

“The appearance and skin texture of the passenger seemed to be much younger than mentioned in the passport,” the CISF spokesperson said.

Patel was wearing non-prescription glasses, according to the Times of India.

Confessed upon questioning

Under questioning, Patel confessed that he was impersonating an old man, and that the passport was not legitimate.

Patel was detained and handed over to immigration authorities.

He is being investigated for impersonation.

Indian police told NDTV that Patel, from the state of Gujarat, hired an agent who promised him a passport and a US visa.

The agent arranged for his make-up and costume — a white tunic and turban — to be applied in a hotel room in Delhi, NDTV reported.

“He was planning to go to the US for a job. But his profile was such that he would not have gotten a visa easily,” police officer Sanjay Bhatia said.

Looking for higher-paying job

The Times of India has since learned that Patel, an electrician from Ahmedabad, was seeking a higher-paying electrician job in the United States.

Police are reportedly also seeking the people who aided Patel in getting his fake passport, and applying his makeup and disguise.

