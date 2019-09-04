Man from Tamil Nadu finishes 1kg of biryani in 9 mins, wins S$96 in competition

A man actually finished a whopping 1kg of biryani within 10 minutes in India, according to a local digital news platform, ETV Bharat.

Briyani eating competition

The man from Tamil Nadu, named Rahul, was one of 25 participants at a biryani-eating competition held at the Marina Restaurant in an Indian city called Erode on Sept. 1, 2019.

Some 500 people signed up for this competition via Facebook, ETV Bharat reported.

However, only 25 were shortlisted, which comprised a mix of men and women, and they were each served with 1kg of biryani to finish.

Winner finished eating in 9 minutes

Rahul won the competition when he cleared the plate in nine minutes, according to the report.

He took home 5,000 Indian rupees of prize money, which is about S$93.

The runner-up took 10 minutes and won 3,000 Indian rupees (S$57), while the second runner-up took 12 minutes and took home 2,000 Indian rupees (S$38).

