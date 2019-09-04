fbpx

Back

Man from Tamil Nadu finishes 1kg of biryani in 9 mins, wins S$96 in competition

Wow, incredible appetite.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 4, 01:44 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

A man actually finished a whopping 1kg of biryani within 10 minutes in India, according to a local digital news platform, ETV Bharat.

Briyani eating competition

The man from Tamil Nadu, named Rahul, was one of 25 participants at a biryani-eating competition held at the Marina Restaurant in an Indian city called Erode on Sept. 1, 2019.

Some 500 people signed up for this competition via Facebook, ETV Bharat reported.

However, only 25 were shortlisted, which comprised a mix of men and women, and they were each served with 1kg of biryani to finish.

Winner finished eating in 9 minutes

Rahul won the competition when he cleared the plate in nine minutes, according to the report.

He took home 5,000 Indian rupees of prize money, which is about S$93.

The runner-up took 10 minutes and won 3,000 Indian rupees (S$57), while the second runner-up took 12 minutes and took home 2,000 Indian rupees (S$38).

Top photo: screenshot from ETV Bharat video

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Shanmugam: MHA can activate police powers banning videos & photos of ongoing terrorist attack

These powers are not available for ordinary circumstances.

September 4, 01:39 pm

Cat abandoned by owner in Pasir Ris who just gave it to first person who wanted it

Cat saved by a kind-hearted man who spotted the abandoned feline.

September 4, 01:29 pm

FairPrice charging for plastic bags at 7 outlets in 30-day trial from Sept. 16, 2019

Baby steps.

September 4, 01:04 pm

Seattle-based DJ uses noises from SIA flight to create quirky song remix

The song was released to celebrate SIA's new flight to Seattle.

September 4, 12:40 pm

S'pore's first sugar-free cafe with diabetic-friendly desserts CAMACA opens at King Albert Park

Guilt-free indulgence.

September 4, 12:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close