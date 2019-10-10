The Legendary Imran has granted Pioneer, the Ministry of Defence’s in-house media, an interview.

Advertisement

The video interview was all about Imran, and rightfully so as it wouldn’t have existed otherwise, especially since entire new canons have been added to the Legends of Imran.

This was after the Internet was exposed to a photo of a ceremony showing Imran receiving some useless thing.

What Imran allowed the video to be about

Imran allowed the Pioneer video to go on for 2 minutes 37 seconds, which was 84 minutes 38 seconds too long because the concept of time doesn’t exist when Imran is around as he is time itself.

Imran appeared in the video in his mortal form, as he retold his origin story in a language that mere mortals can comprehend without getting injured.

Advertisement

To show that he can be benevolent, Imran first introduced his genesis story as NSF Recruit Muhammad Imran Bin Azeman becoming NSF Specialist Cadet (SCT) Imran.

Because if he were to show his true form, mortals would have to cast their eyes away, which means no one can watch the video.

And if the video started with, “Imran needs no introduction”, the video would disappear the moment you want to press play to watch it.

And if you actually catch 0.001 seconds of it, you’d die.

All Imran facts are notable, so here are some more

Imran can control the weight of the world.

When Imran was 13 years old, the world was bigger. When Imran turned 19, the world became smaller over time.

During BMT, Imran made the world 10kg heavier.

Advertisement

Imran made the earth form a hole around him when stood in it, which is what other recruits called “digging shellscrape”.

Imran can push and pull the Earth to this chest 60 times a minute.

Imran can lie down and slam the Earth against his back 60 times a minute.

Imran makes people react to him online and offline.

When Imran scores a try in rugby, it is referred to as “Consider it done”.

When Imran does bodybuilding, it is called “bodybuilt”.

And as long as Imran allows it, the Singapore Army can fight alongside him.

Imran also allowed The Straits Times and Power 98 to interview him.