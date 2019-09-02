fbpx

Hong Kong MTR system still operating after train stations trashed by protesters

Almost half of the railway stations islandwide were damaged in two days.

Julia Yeo | September 2, 06:46 pm

Upsurge

As many as 44 railway stations have been vandalised and damaged by protesters during the 13th weekend of Hong Kong protests, MTR Corporation revealed.

Riot police then made the first move on Monday morning, Sept. 2, to arrest protesters during the rush hour.

Trains delayed during peak hours

Anti-government protesters disrupted the morning services by obstructing train and platform doors, and pressing emergency buttons on board.

Although services were not suspended, trains on two major lines, Kwun Tong line and Island line, were reportedly delayed between five and 15 minutes during peak hours on Monday morning.

Services appeared to resume as per normal at about 9:30am.

Some commuters appeared to be upset with the delays and argued with the protesters.

On Sunday, MTR Corporation reportedly warned that some services “may not be able to resume on the first day of the new school term”.

Students in Hong Kong are due to start their new school term on September 2, 2019.

A number of students islandwide were seen protesting on the first day of school as well, where a boycott of classes has been called.

MTR stations heavily damaged by protesters during weekend

Almost half of the 91 MTR stations in Hong Kong were reportedly damaged by protesters over the weekend.

Services on five major lines, Kwun Tong, Tsuen Wan, Island, South Island and Tsuen Wan, were suspended on Saturday night for emergency repair works.

Protesters were seen to have damaged several facilities at the station, including ticketing machines and customer service centres.

Tung Chung station was trashed by protesters on Sunday, who spray-painted phrases such as “dirty cops” and “party railway”, implying that MTR Corporation was controlled by the Beijing government.

Protesters hacked at fire hoses and flooded the entire station, smashing the control room, and CCTVs, and jammed turnstiles so they could get in without paying.

Violent clashes between protesters and police

In the midst of chaos caused over the weekend, multiple accounts of violence against the protesters by the police were spread across social media.

The police appeared to have “liberally” used pepper spray and tear gas on allegedly non-violent protesters.

Some online described it as if they were “using insecticide on cockroaches”.

The continuation of protests on Monday marks the 14th week of the worst protests in the history of Hong Kong.

Cover image via @alvinllum/Twitter

