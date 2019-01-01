HK police corner 3 protesters inside airport toilet cubicle, lady insists she was there to pick up someone

It’s been a tumultuous weekend for Hong Kong.

The 13th straight weekend of protests came and went as police denied permission for a march marking the fifth anniversary of China’s decision against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

That did not go down well, and protesters once again took to the Hong Kong International Airport.

There, they set up road blocks and barricades, and clashed with riot police.

Airport staff and police were seen assisting arriving passengers near a blockade set up by protesters

Some paths to the airport were also blocked.

According to CNA, one of the reasons the protesters are targeting the airport is to gain more attention for their cause:

“We plan to disrupt activity at the airport to draw attention to what the government and the police are doing to us,” said one 20-year-old protester, asking not to be named. “If we disrupt the airport more foreigners will read the news about Hong Kong.”

This is of course, not the first time the protesters have turned their attention towards the airport.

This time, however, they didn’t make much headway into the airport, due to the significantly higher police presence.

However, there were some protesters that managed to make their way inside, only to be met with police officers who were not afraid to use their batons.

Here’s one of them chasing down protesters.

When three female protesters were cornered inside a toilet cubicle, one of them threw a real Hail Mary pass.

Unfortunately, it didn’t appear to work, and all three were quickly ushered out.

This led to an intense shouting match between one of the three ladies, and the earlier baton-happy policeman.

You can watch the full video here, thanks to Hong Kong Free Press.

Image from Hong Kong Free Press