Hong Kong policeman tries to jump over MTR gantry like cool guy, falls over comically

This weekend has been something else for Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong police had denied permission for a march marking the fifth anniversary of China’s decision against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

That did not stop the protestors at all.

The protests, entering its 13th straight weekend, saw police firing two live rounds in the air as they were being surrounded by protestors, molotov cocktails being used on the ground, tear gas, blue dye and water cannons.

It’s raining molotov cocktails on government HQ. pic.twitter.com/MClplcJPJO — Ryan Ho Kilpatrick 何松濤 (@rhokilpatrick) August 31, 2019

The weekend also saw police entering MTR Stations to arrest protestors.

Hong Kong police rush into MTR station to beat pro-democracy protesters inside the trains

Via @FreedomHKG pic.twitter.com/uzgHiANz1f — Alfons López Tena #FBPE (@alfonslopeztena) August 31, 2019

Despite all this chaos going down over the weekend, a short video purportedly taken during the aforementioned MTR incidents circulated around the web.

It shows several police officers attempting to make their way into the MTR station.

Keep an eye on what exactly made this so viral.

Here’s a gif of it.

And here he is cooly zooming away.

A pratfall in the heart of chaos.