fbpx

Back

Hong Kong policeman tries to jump over MTR gantry like cool guy, falls over comically

A bit of mirth in the midst of anger.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 1, 12:06 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

This weekend has been something else for Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong police had denied permission for a march marking the fifth anniversary of China’s decision against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

That did not stop the protestors at all.

The protests, entering its 13th straight weekend, saw police firing two live rounds in the air as they were being surrounded by protestors, molotov cocktails being used on the ground, tear gas, blue dye and water cannons.

The weekend also saw police entering MTR Stations to arrest protestors.

Despite all this chaos going down over the weekend, a short video purportedly taken during the aforementioned MTR incidents circulated around the web.

It shows several police officers attempting to make their way into the MTR station.

Keep an eye on what exactly made this so viral.

Here’s a gif of it.

And here he is cooly zooming away.

A pratfall in the heart of chaos.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman, 79, found dead in Toa Payoh flat. Man, 82, arrested for alleged murder.

Pronounced dead at the scene.

September 1, 11:51 am

Kind biker helps push elderly man's stalled PMD across traffic junction at Buangkok

Nice.

September 1, 11:31 am

Korean restaurant in Somerset has lunch set promotion with main, pancake & seaweed soup from S$10.90

Masisseoyo.

September 1, 10:38 am

10 years ago, 2 rebellious Australian teens were sent to S'pore to live with 'world's strictest parents'

Wha, 2009 was 10 years ago.

September 1, 10:16 am

Munshi Abdullah, a scholar who worked for Raffles, was a genius of his day in the 1800s

19th century overachiever.

September 1, 06:01 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close