fbpx

Back

Hong Kong more liveable than S’pore: 2019 EIU survey

Singapore lost out to Hong Kong in terms of culture and environment.

Matthias Ang | September 5, 03:17 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Hong Kong has been deemed more liveable than Singapore, according to the latest Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) liveability survey.

The city came in at 38th place, while Singapore came in at 40th, Bloomberg reported.

Hong Kong’s ranking expected to fall in 2020

However, Hong Kong’s ranking is expected to slip next year given that the current ranking has overlooked the ongoing protests.

Duncan Innes-Ker, the EIU’s regional director for Asia said: “I think it’s probably safe to say that Hong Kong’s rating will suffer quite significantly.”

Both locations pulled down by score in culture and environment

The South China Morning Post further reported that both locations were pulled down by a weaker score in the “Culture and Environment” category, one of the five categories used to determine the EIU rating for a city.

Singapore scored 76.6 out of 100, while Hong Kong scored 83.1.

The other four categories are Stability, Healthcare, Education and Infrastructure, in which both cities fared better.

Here’s the breakdown of how each category contributes to the overall score:

  • Stability: 25 percent
  • Healthcare: 20 percent
  • Culture and Environment: 25 percent
  • Education: 10 percent
  • Infrastructure: 20 percent

Singapore ranked lower than Hong Kong because of freedom of expression and weather

The EIU added that the reason Singapore had a lower score in this category was because its arts scene was “less vibrant” than that of Hong Kong and reflected a greater restriction of freedom of expression in the city-state.

The EIU further highlighted:

“Singapore has higher levels of media censorship, as well as greater restrictions on public protests compared to Hong Kong,” the EIU said. “Public movements in Singapore, such as Pink Dot SG, which is an annual event in support of greater acceptance of the LGBTQ community, are heavily regulated by authorities.”

It also noted that Singapore had more days of uncomfortable weather annually, compared to Hong Kong.

Culture and Environment score criticised

An associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Bilveer Singh, criticised the Culture and Environment score for ignoring the improvements Singapore had made in the arts and culture scene, SCMP reported.

He added that the government had since taken steps to promote art and culture-related initiatives.

“If you’re talking about a vibrant cultural and arts scene, then Singapore has actually improved tremendously over the past 20 years.”

“This is partly because the government encourages such initiatives and because the socio-economic capacity of Singapore’s population has increased.”

He also noted that many Singaporeans accepted the regulations that ran the city-state.

Top 10 cities mostly in the West and Japan

The 10 most liveable cities were largely in the West and Japan.

Screenshot from EIU

Meanwhile, the bottom 10 cities were facing strife and civil war, with the Syrian capital of Damascus coming in last:

Screenshot from EIU

Top image collage from etam liam Flickr and jo.sau Flickr

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

A no-holds-barred review of Southeast Asia's first Taobao store in Funan mall

Worth a visit?

September 5, 03:11 pm

BTS company coming to S'pore to hold auditions for new K-Pop girl group

A chance at superstardom.

September 5, 03:01 pm

Adorable S$14.90 Line Friends EZ-charms selling on Shopee from Sep. 9, 2019

Take my money!!111!!11

September 5, 01:59 pm

S$16.90 free-flow pizza & drinks available at Pizza Hut S'pore on Thursdays

Big eaters.

September 5, 12:35 pm

Alleged Yishun vandal who damaged police cameras & town council notice boards arrested

He was arrested within 24 hours.

September 5, 12:31 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close