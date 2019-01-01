Hong Kong more liveable than S’pore: 2019 EIU survey

Hong Kong has been deemed more liveable than Singapore, according to the latest Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) liveability survey.

Advertisement

The city came in at 38th place, while Singapore came in at 40th, Bloomberg reported.

Hong Kong’s ranking expected to fall in 2020

However, Hong Kong’s ranking is expected to slip next year given that the current ranking has overlooked the ongoing protests.

Duncan Innes-Ker, the EIU’s regional director for Asia said: “I think it’s probably safe to say that Hong Kong’s rating will suffer quite significantly.”

Both locations pulled down by score in culture and environment

The South China Morning Post further reported that both locations were pulled down by a weaker score in the “Culture and Environment” category, one of the five categories used to determine the EIU rating for a city.

Singapore scored 76.6 out of 100, while Hong Kong scored 83.1.

Advertisement

The other four categories are Stability, Healthcare, Education and Infrastructure, in which both cities fared better.

Here’s the breakdown of how each category contributes to the overall score:

Stability: 25 percent

Healthcare: 20 percent

Culture and Environment: 25 percent

Education: 10 percent

Infrastructure: 20 percent

Singapore ranked lower than Hong Kong because of freedom of expression and weather

The EIU added that the reason Singapore had a lower score in this category was because its arts scene was “less vibrant” than that of Hong Kong and reflected a greater restriction of freedom of expression in the city-state.

The EIU further highlighted:

“Singapore has higher levels of media censorship, as well as greater restrictions on public protests compared to Hong Kong,” the EIU said. “Public movements in Singapore, such as Pink Dot SG, which is an annual event in support of greater acceptance of the LGBTQ community, are heavily regulated by authorities.”

It also noted that Singapore had more days of uncomfortable weather annually, compared to Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Culture and Environment score criticised

An associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Bilveer Singh, criticised the Culture and Environment score for ignoring the improvements Singapore had made in the arts and culture scene, SCMP reported.

He added that the government had since taken steps to promote art and culture-related initiatives.

“If you’re talking about a vibrant cultural and arts scene, then Singapore has actually improved tremendously over the past 20 years.” “This is partly because the government encourages such initiatives and because the socio-economic capacity of Singapore’s population has increased.”

He also noted that many Singaporeans accepted the regulations that ran the city-state.

Advertisement

Top 10 cities mostly in the West and Japan

The 10 most liveable cities were largely in the West and Japan.

Meanwhile, the bottom 10 cities were facing strife and civil war, with the Syrian capital of Damascus coming in last:

Top image collage from etam liam Flickr and jo.sau Flickr