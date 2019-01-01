HK Executive Council official slammed for claiming 14-year-old student offered ‘free sex’ to protesters

As unconfirmed rumours about protesters and police antics swirl, Senior Hong Kong official Fanny Law has added more fuel to the fire.

Advertisement

Law made a controversial claim on a morning radio talk show on Sep. 9, saying that several young girls were offering “free sex” to frontline demonstrators.

School girls accused of providing “comfort services”

Law is a member of the Executive Council, the de facto Cabinet of the Hong Kong government, and is a close advisor to Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Law was on a radio show when she responded to an email from a listener, who claimed that school girls were being tasked with providing “comfort services” to protesters.

According to the email, the schoolgirl apparently offered sexual services to several protesters, and recently found herself pregnant.

The email said:

“You may not believe a 14-year-old girl shared her story on social media. Schoolgirls like her were labelled as angels, tasked to provide comfort services to frontline protesters.”

In response, Law “confirmed” these claims.

“I think we have confirmed this is a true case. I’m so sad for these young girls, who have been misled into offering free sex,” said Law.

Advertisement

Claims were “second-hand knowledge”

A listener later called into the programme and accused Law of spreading rumours.

However, the senior official responded saying that “it’s real” and she had “second-hand knowledge”:

Law said: “This is the daughter of a friend’s friend. That’s second-hand knowledge but it’s direct. It’s real. Okay? Direct and it’s real. And the girl actually wrote a piece.”

Doubled down on comments

According to the South China Morning Post, Law also doubled down on her comments after the radio show itself.

“People are free to decide whether or not to believe it. Of course, I can trace the origin of the information through a trusted friend’s friend who knows the girl, but to reveal more details would be traumatic”, Law told SCMP.

She also warned girls to stay away from alcohol and marijuana during gatherings with protesters, and claimed that “preventive advice cannot be wrong”.

Advertisement

Comments heavily criticised

According to Asia Times, Law’s allegations have been slammed by her critics who said that a member of the executive council should not claim the rumour is true without giving evidence.

In addition, several protesters called upon Law to report the matter to the police, if she has proof.

A Hong Kong politician urged Law to apologise, and to take back her remarks if she cannot present evidence.

Top image from RTHK.