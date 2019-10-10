Taiwanese fitness instructor, 37, suffers stroke attributed to lack of sleep & hereditary condition

Seemingly fit and healthy people are not immune to illnesses.

One woman in Taiwan learnt this after her husband, who runs a gym and works as a fitness instructor, recently suffered a stroke.

Her husband, JZ Woo, is also known as “Muscle Dad”:

Here’s another photo of him working out:

Husband recently suffered a stroke

Known only as JZ Mom on Facebook, the wife recently reflected on her husband’s experience getting a stroke in September.

According to her post, it apparently happened one morning after he sent their kids to school.

She was still at home when it happened and was able to send him to the hospital upon noticing that something was wrong.

Doctors informed her that her husband had a stroke caused by cerebral embolism, meaning a blood clot in the body had broken loose and travelled to the brain via the bloodstream.

Thankfully, because he was sent to the hospital within three hours, he had more treatment options.

Lack of sleep, hereditary factors

Doctors did not find anything abnormal with Woo’s blood pressure, cholesterol levels or blood lipids.

However, they discovered some of his family members have a medical history of hypercoagulation, which means that blood tends to clot easily for them.

Apart from hereditary factors, his wife also mentioned that her husband has not been getting enough sleep.

“We overlooked this because we thought because he was young, active and fit. He always works late, and sleeps very little. He sleeps in the wee hours and gets up at 6am. He barely gets 6 hours of sleep a day.”

She also added that he could have been dehydrated, making it likelier for the stroke to happen.

Recovering well, learning to slow down

After being sent to the hospital, her husband remained unconscious for several days.

Because of the stroke, a portion of his right brain controlling limb motor functions has been affected.

However, he is currently in the process of recovery and looks to be recuperating well.

The wife said that now they try to go to bed by 10pm every night.

Following this incident, she also shared that she has learnt to not take her husband and marriage for granted:

“After being married for eight years, many couples, ourselves included, take each other’s presence for granted. The passion and liveliness is lost, and you may grumble about one another. These complaints have replaced the love you have had. But now I know that it’s a blessing to be able to text my husband! To be able to tell him about my day is the greatest gift of all!”

This is her Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/JZ Mom & JZ Fitness