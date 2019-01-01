fbpx

1,080 applicants over 3 years earned too much to buy new HDB flats & executive condos

Slightly richer people problems.

Sulaiman Daud | September 3, 12:44 am

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) provides housing subsidies for first-time buyers and lower-to-middle income families so that they can find it easier to have a roof over their heads.

To help ensure housing subsidies benefit those who need them the most, the HDB has income ceilings:

  • S$12,000 for those looking to buy a subsidised flat.
  • S$14,000 for those buying an Executive Condominium unit from property developers.

Average of 360 unsuccessful applications per year

Ang Wei Neng, MP for Jurong GRC, asked the Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Sept. 2 if the income ceilings could be raised.

He also asked for the number of applicants who were rejected over the past three years because of the income ceilings.

Written reply

A written reply on MND’s website stated: “From 2016 to 2018, HDB turned down an average of about 360 applications per year for new flats and ECs due to the income ceilings.”

It also added that there are no income ceiling restrictions for the purchase of a resale HDB flat on the open market, and at the current ceiling, about eight in 10 Singaporeans can buy a subsidised flat.

Top photo by Shermin Ng on Unsplash

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

